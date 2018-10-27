CAIR Condemns Trump's 'Racist, Politically-Motivated and Unconstitutional' Plan to End Birthright Citizenship

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) today condemned President Trump's pledge to strip away by executive order the right to citizenship for children born in the United States to non-citizens and immigrants not authorized to be in the U.S. as "racist, politically-motivated and unconstitutional."

In an interview with "Axios on HBO," a new documentary news series debuting next Sunday, Trump said he plans to issue an executive order that would remove the right to citizenship for children born in the U.S. to non-citizen and undocumented immigrant parents.

The 14th Amendment to the Constitution states that: "All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside."

"Pledging to remove the right to citizenship for children born to non-citizens and undocumented immigrant parents is President Trump's last-ditch effort to intensify anti-immigrant sentiment and to play to his white nationalist base before next week's midterm election," said CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert S. McCaw. "Trump's threat to strip away 'natural-born' citizenship rights is racist, politically-motivated and unconstitutional."

He added: "If Trump follows through and issues this unconstitutional executive order, it will immediately be challenged by the nation's immigrant, human and civil rights advocacy organizations."

Last week, CAIR condemned Donald Trump's use of a racist and Islamophobic "dog whistle" to promote his "divisive political agenda" prior to the midterm elections.

In a tweet, Trump claimed – without offering evidence – that "unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in" the migrant caravan making its way through Mexico toward the United States border.

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

