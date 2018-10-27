CAIR Expresses Solidarity with Jewish Community After Deadly Pittsburgh Synagogue Attack

WASHINGTON, Oct. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today expressed solidarity with the Jewish community in Pittsburgh and nationwide following a deadly attack on a synagogue in that city.

Robert Bowers: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

https://heavy.com/news/2018/10/robert-bowers/

Robert Bowers: See Squirrel Hill Suspect's Social Media

https://heavy.com/news/2018/10/robert-bowers-social-media-rob-gab/

In a statement, CAIR-Pittsburgh Program Director Zohra Lasania said:

"We condemn this heinous and cowardly attack on a house of worship, offer heartfelt condolences to the loved ones of all those who were killed or injured and express our solidarity with the Jewish community during this time of shock and grief."

CAIR-Pittsburgh Chapter President Safdar Khwaja added:

"This barbaric attack on our neighbors, with whom we share our city and have visited and dialogued multiple times, is deeply disturbing and horrifying. Such an act of terror affects all of us. We offer our full support and assistance in the aftermath of this tragedy, and our doors are open at all times to our neighbors. This attack is on American values and principles of humanity, and we all need to come together to restore civilized values to our society. We urge law enforcement authorities to bring to justice all those responsible or complicit in this act of terror."

The Washington-based civil rights organization is urging all houses of worship and faith-based and advocacy organizations to take extra security precautions as outlined in its "Best Practices for Mosque and Community Safety" booklet. The advice in CAIR's security publication is applicable to all institutions, regardless of organizational mission.

The booklet may be viewed at: https://tinyurl.com/BestSafetyPractices

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

CONTACT: CAIR-Pittsburgh Communications Coordinator Zohra Lasania, 412-606-3601, zlasania@cair.com; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper@cair.com

SOURCE Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

Related Links

http://www.cair.com

