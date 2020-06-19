CAIR Marks Juneteenth with Live Screening, Q&A on Short Film Exploring American Muslims' Reflections on Racial Injustice

WASHINGTON, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) will mark Juneteenth with the re-release of a short film, "In Their Footsteps: An American Muslim Civil Rights Journey."

[NOTE: "Juneteenth," or "Freedom Day," commemorates the June 19, 1865 announcement of the abolition of slavery in the state of Texas; the oldest known celebration of the ending of slavery in the United States. That announcement came two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation of Jan. 1, 1863, which ended slavery in the United States. The 1863 proclamation was ignored by Confederate states and it was not until the end of the war in 1865 that the order was enforced in the South.]

CAIR will go live on Facebook and YouTube at 3 p.m. ET to screen the film followed by a Q&A with special guests CAIR-NJ Communications Director Abdul Alim Mubarak-Rowe and Mustafa Carroll from CAIR-Texas.



Video: 'In Their Footsteps: An American Muslim Civil Rights Journey'

https://youtu.be/Qwj8tTPXk6g

Facebook Live GO TO: https://www.facebook.com/CAIRNational

YouTube Live GO TO: https://www.youtube.com/CAIRtv



The 21-minute film features some 30 American Muslim civil rights leaders who journeyed through Alabama to learn about the history of slavery, lynching, segregation, and about present-day racial injustice.

During the journey, the Muslim leaders attended the inauguration of the National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery and learned from experts at the historic 16th Street Baptist church, the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute, the Southern Poverty Law Center, and the Civil Rights Memorial.

SEE: 30 CAIR Leaders to Attend Inauguration of Lynching Memorial in Alabama

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/30-cair-leaders-to-attend-inauguration-of-lynching-memorial-in-alabama-300635633.html

CAIR's film offers deeply personal and emotional reflections from American Muslims -- including African-American Muslims -- who lived through segregation and Jim Crow laws, and for whom the journey brought back memories from their own lives.

The film was produced by True Intent Productions and CAIR.

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

