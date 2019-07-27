CAIR, NAACP Maryland Blast Trump's Racist Tweets Claiming 'No Human Being' Would Live in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, July 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) today joined the Maryland State Conference of the NAACP (NAACP MSC) in denouncing Donald Trump's latest racist tweets labeling Baltimore a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested, dangerous and filthy mess" and claiming that "no human being would want to live there."

"It's no secret that Donald Trump will resort to racism to deflect and distract the public, but this outrageously racist tirade is the latest reminder that he is unfit to serve as president of the United States," said CAIR Director of Maryland Outreach Zainab Chaudry. "He clearly believes he can attack one of the nation's great cities because he perceives it to be primarily African-American – just another example of his racist and white supremacist mindset."

Chaudry noted that earlier this week, Trump doubled down on previous racist 'go back' where 'they came' attacks targeting Congresswomen Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ilhan Omar.

"These latest tweets reaffirm the NAACP Maryland State Conference's position echoing the call of the National NAACP that this president must be impeached," said NAACP MSC President Gerald Stansbury. "A nation is judged by how it treats its most vulnerable citizens, and we are ashamed of his rhetoric. America deserves a president who lifts our cities up, not one who heaps trash talk on them."

CAIR has reported an unprecedented spike in bigotry targeting American Muslims, immigrants and members of other minority groups since the election of Donald Trump as president.

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.



The mission of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights in order to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.

