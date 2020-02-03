CAIR Pre-Iowa Caucus Poll: Muslim Voters Prefer Bernie Sanders +13 Over Joe Biden

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today released the results of its first 2020 General Election poll of registered Muslim voters ahead of tonight's Iowa caucus.

CAIR's poll, taken last Thursday night, surveyed 346 registered Muslim voters nationwide who said they would support a Democratic Party presidential candidate if an election were held today. Of those surveyed, Democratic Party presidential candidate Bernie Sanders took the lead with 39 percent support, followed by Joe Biden at 27 percent, Michael Bloomberg at 9 percent, Elizabeth Warren at 9 percent, Pete Buttigieg at 1 percent, Andrew Yang at 1 percent, Tom Steyer at 1 percent, and 11 percent saying they were unsure who they would vote for.

"American Muslims are excited about the coming state caucus and primary elections and support a wide range of candidates – candidates who should be actively campaigning to win Muslim votes," said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad.

The poll was taken as part of CAIR's 2020 Muslims Vote Campaign designed to empower American Muslims by increasing their political capacity and presence in the 2020 General Election. It is the first in a series of election surveys CAIR plans to take on the positions and views of Muslim voters.

As part of that campaign, CAIR is distributing its 2020 General Election " Sample Questions for Candidates and Government Officials " toolkit and a " State Voter Registration, Primary, Caucus, and Special Election Calendar " as a Muslim community resource.

CAIR's poll of 346 individuals was carried out by an independent third-party automated survey provider and asked of Democratic leaning Muslims:

Which of the following Democratic candidates would be the best nominee for President of the United States ?

The automated telephone poll called a randomized list of registered Muslim voters over landline phones. The list of registered Muslim voters was based on common Muslim names. Participants were polled across the nation residing in 24 states and the District of Columbia. The poll was conducted Thursday, January 30th between 7 and 8 p.m., according to time zone.

CAIR 2020 Pre-Primary Survey of Registered Muslim Voters Who Support a Democratic Presidential Candidate: Which of the following Democratic candidates would be the best nominee for president of the United States? (1/30/2020) Candidate Responses Percent Bernie Sanders 134 38.73% Joe Biden 92 26.59% Michael Bloomberg 32 9.25% Elizabeth Warren 31 8.96% Amy Klobuchar 6 1.73% Pete Buttigieg 5 1.45% Andrew Yang 5 1.45% Tom Steyer 2 0.58% Not Sure 39 11.27% Total 346 100.00%

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

