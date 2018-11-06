CAIR Releases Results of Midterm Election Exit Poll of Muslim Voters Showing High Turnout

WASHINGTON, Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today released the results of its "American Muslim Voters and the 2018 Midterm Election" exit poll indicating that 95 percent of eligible Muslim voters turned out at the polls. Seventy-eight percent of Muslim voters cast ballots for Democratic Party candidates and 17 percent for Republican Party candidates.

READ THE ENTIRE REPORT: American Muslim Voters and the 2018 Midterm Election

https://tinyurl.com/MuslimsandtheMidterms

[NOTE: CAIR also released a preliminary list of 55 Muslims elected to public office in 2018. GO TO: https://tinyurl.com/MuslimsElectedin2018 ]

"The high turn out of Muslim voters and the election of Muslims and members of other minority communities nationwide are an affirmation of the strength and diversity of our political system and a rebuke to the Trump administration's divisive and fear-based policies," said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad. "It was obvious that many young people who voted Tuesday were concerned about the direction of our nation and wished to make their voices heard in their local community and in Washington, D.C."

CAIR's survey results were drawn from a random sample telephone survey of 1,027 American Muslim registered voters conducted by an independent polling firm. Survey participants were drawn from a database of more than 250,000 Muslim voter households. Calls were conducted on the evening of November 6. Respondents included 650 men and 377 women from across the nation. The poll's margin of error is +/- 3.1%, with a confidence level of +/- 95%.

Highlights of CAIR Exit Poll Findings:

95% of registered Muslim voters cast ballots in this year's midterm election.

78% of Muslim voters primarily voted for the Democratic Party candidates and 17% for Republican Party candidates.

46% of Muslim voters consider themselves liberal on social issues, while 35% consider themselves conservative.

43% of Muslim voters consider themselves fiscally conservative, while 40% consider themselves liberal.

26% of Muslim voters who primarily voted for Democratic candidates perceived themselves as being conservative on social issues. Moreover, 36% perceived themselves as being fiscally conservative.

68% of Muslim voters thought Islamophobia and anti-Muslim sentiment in the U.S. increased while 17% thought it decreased in the past year.

78% of registered Muslim voters who primarily voted for Democratic Party candidates thought Islamophobia has increased in the past year. Conversely, only 33% of registered Muslim voters who primarily voted for Republican Party candidates thought Islamophobia has increased in the past year.

53% of Muslim voters became more interested in politics since the 2016 Presidential election, while 34% maintained the same level of interest in politics and 13% became less interested in politics.

55% of Muslim voters have become more actively involved in politics and/or civically engaged since the 2016 Presidential election, while 45% have not.

Out of those Muslim voters who have become more actively involved in politics and/or civically engaged since 2016 Presidential election:

20% have donated to a political or social campaign.



25% have donated their time by volunteering with a local charity or civic-minded or religious organization.



18% have donated their expertise by using their skills and/or network to advance social/political engagement.



37% have primarily been involved in another way.

Muslim voters who primarily voted for Republican Party candidates were more likely to contribute money as their primary form of involvement, while Muslim voters who primarily voted for Democratic Party candidates were more likely to volunteer with a local charity or civically minded or religious organization.

15% of Muslim voters are very involved in activities at their mosque or Islamic Center, while 26% are somewhat involved, 27% are not very involved, 28% are not at all involved, and 4% refused to answer.

49% of Muslim voters who primarily voted for Republican Party candidates were more likely to not at all be involved in activities at the mosque or Islamic Center in comparison to their Democratic Party supporting counterparts (23%).

63% of survey respondents identified as male and 37% as female.

Muslim women are more likely to support Democratic Party candidates and less likely to support Republican Party candidates than their male counterparts.

Last night, CAIR welcomed the victories of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress. Ilhan Omar won in Minnesota's 5th Congressional District and Rashida Tlaib won in Michigan's 13th Congressional District. In Indiana, Rep. André Carson (D) also won his re-election bid for the 7th District.

CAIR and its chapters nationwide have mobilized community members to vote during the primary and general elections.

Next week, CAIR and Jetpac, a group that seeks to build a strong American Muslim political infrastructure and increase American Muslims' influence and engagement, will release a joint report surveying successful campaigns and organizing strategies employed by American Muslim candidates. Its findings include a trend that American Muslim candidates and campaigns prioritized broad social justice-oriented policies such as equitable housing, healthcare, and employment and did so by working across traditional political boundaries and through various levels of office.

CAIR's mission is to protect civil rights, enhance understanding of Islam, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

CONTACT: CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw, 202-742-6448, rmccaw@cair.com; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper@cair.com

SOURCE Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

