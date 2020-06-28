CAIR Renews Call for Suspension of Trump's Twitter Account After He Retweets 'White Power' Video

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, today renewed its call for the suspension of President Trump's Twitter account after he retweeted a video in which one of his supporters shouts "white power."

Trump tweeted, "Thank you to the great people of The Villages" this morning to supporters in Florida, one of whom shouted "white power" while passing in a golf cart.

SEE: Video retweeted by Trump shows supporter yelling "white power"

https://www.axios.com/trump-tweet-white-power-ff76fd0a-06d9-4495-82af-ea811ed9abf9.html

In a statement, CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad said:

"Mr. Trump has moved beyond his usual 'dog whistle' white supremacist and racist pronouncements to actually promoting the vile 'white power' slogan to his millions of followers. Twitter must suspend his account as it would that of any garden-variety racist."

He said CAIR and the American Muslim community are standing in solidarity with all those challenging anti-Black racism and white supremacy.

Awad noted that Twitter recently labeled a Trump tweet as having "manipulated media." Last month, Twitter added fact-checking verification notices to Trump's tweets and last week hid a Trump tweet threatening violence against anti-racist protesters in Washington, D.C.

SEE: Twitter labels Trump tweet 'manipulated media' for first time

https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-53106029

Twitter's Least-Bad Option for Dealing with Donald Trump

https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2020/06/twitter-trump-least-bad-option/613558/

Last week, CAIR unveiled a Black Lives Matter banner containing the names of hundreds of victims of racist police violence, including George Floyd.

Video: CAIR Marks Anniversary of George Floyd's Killing with Unveiling of Black Lives Matter Banner

https://youtu.be/t3BrJMpNfrI

CAIR recently condemned President Trump's "racist threat of violence" against protesters and called for the suspension of both his and the White House's Twitter accounts after he posted a tweet that condemned "thugs" for "looting" in Minneapolis, threatened to intervene with the National Guard, and declared "when the looting starts, the shooting will start."

SEE: CAIR Calls on Minn. National Guard to Reject Trump's 'Racist and Illegal Threat,' Encourages Suspension of President's Twitter Account

https://www.cair.com/press_releases/cair-calls-on-minn-national-guard-to-reject-trumps-racist-and-illegal-threat-encourages-suspension-of-presidents-twitter-account/

Last July, CAIR and the Maryland State Conference of the NAACP (NAACP MSC) denounced Trump's racist tweets labeling Baltimore a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested, dangerous and filthy mess" and claiming that "no human being would want to live there."

SEE: CAIR, NAACP Maryland Blast Trump's Racist Tweets Claiming 'No Human Being' Would Live in Baltimore

https://www.cair.com/press_releases/cair-naacp-maryland-blast-trumps-racist-tweets-claiming-no-human-being-would-live-in-baltimore/

Also last year, CAIR and its Minnesota chapter called on Twitter to suspend Trump's account for sharing a false, Islamophobic smear targeting Muslim Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN).

SEE: CAIR, CAIR-Minnesota Call on Twitter to Suspend Trump's Account Over False '9/11' Smear of Rep. Ilhan Omar

https://www.cair.com/press_releases/action-alert-cair-cair-minnesota-call-on-twitter-to-suspend-trumps-account-over-false-9-11-smear-of-rep-ilhan-omar/

The Washington-based civil rights organization has reported an unprecedented spike in bigotry targeting American Muslims, immigrants and members of other minority groups since the election of Donald Trump as president.

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

CONTACT: CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, [email protected]; CAIR Director of Government Affairs Department Robert S. McCaw, 202-999-8292, [email protected]

SOURCE Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

Related Links

http://www.cair.com

