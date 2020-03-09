CAIR, SPLC to Release White Paper on 'Hate-Free Philanthropy'

WASHINGTON, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, March 10, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) and the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) will release a white paper focusing on the role that community foundations can play in denying philanthropic funding to hate groups.

The white paper is a product of a symposium composed of more than three dozen practitioners, advocates and scholars in the philanthropic sector convened in August 2019 by CAIR, SPLC and the American Muslim Fund.

The CAIR/SPLC white paper, titled "Hate-Free Philanthropy," provides insight into four key areas:

The Problem of Hate-Funding for Philanthropic Institutions

Understanding Donor-Advised Funds' Role in Hate-Funding

Progress in Other Sectors, Especially the Technology Sector, in Adopting Comprehensive Anti-Hate Policies

Developing a Shared Framework for Sector-Wide Reform

From the Executive Summary:



"While the problems identified in this paper can be applied to the entire philanthropic sector, this white paper focuses on the role that community foundations can play in combating hate-funding."



Key Recommendations Include:

Establish Leadership

Learn from Other Sectors

Support Cross-Sector Collaboration

Support the Hate is Not Charitable Campaign

Campaign Expand Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI)

Adopt policies and Establish Best Practices to Guide Peer Institutions

Establish Variance Power Standards

Fund Research

Last year, CAIR released a groundbreaking report, called "Hijacked by Hate: American Philanthropy and the Islamophobia Network," listing the philanthropic foundations, many of them mainstream, that were used by anonymous special interest donors to funnel almost $125 million to anti-Muslim hate groups between 2014 and 2016.

CAIR Report: Anonymous Donors Use Mainstream Philanthropic Groups to Funnel Millions to Anti-Muslim Hate Groups

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-cair-report-anonymous-donors-use-mainstream-philanthropic-groups-to-funnel-millions-to-anti-muslim-hate-groups-300844359.html



CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.



La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, based in Alabama with offices in Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Washington, D.C., is a nonprofit civil rights organization dedicated to fighting hate and bigotry, and to seeking justice for the most vulnerable members of society. For more information, visit www.splcenter.org.

