CAIR to Hold DC News Conference in Response to Terror Attack on New Zealand Mosques

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, will hold a news conference at its Capitol Hill headquarters in Washington, D.C., to respond to the killings of more than 40 worshipers gunned down in terror attacks on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, during prayers on Friday.

At the news conference, CAIR will call for national action to push back against growing Islamophobia, white supremacy and anti-immigrant bigotry in America and around the world.

The white supremacist author of a manifesto issued prior to the attacks called himself a supporter of President Donald Trump, who he sees "as a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose."

WHAT: CAIR News Conference About Terror Attacks on New Zealand Mosques

WHEN: Friday, March 15, 11 a.m.

WHERE: CAIR's Capitol Hill Headquarters, 453 New Jersey Avenue, S.E., Washington, DC 20003

CONTACT: CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper@cair.com

Earlier today, CAIR condemned the apparent anti-Muslim and anti-immigrant hate that motivated the attacks and urged mosques in the United States and worldwide to step up security measures.

SEE: CAIR Condemns Terror Attack on New Zealand Mosques, Urges Stepped-Up Security by Muslim Communities in U.S., Worldwide

https://www.cair.com/cair_condemns_terror_attack_on_new_zealand_mosques_urges_stepped_up_security_by_muslim_communities_in_u_s_worldwide

CAIR has reported an unprecedented spike in bigotry targeting American Muslims, immigrants and members of other minority groups since the election of Donald Trump as president and has repeatedly expressed concern about Islamophobic, white supremacist and racist Trump administration policies and appointments.

The Washington-based civil rights organization is urging mosques and other Islamic institutions to take measures outlined in its "Best Practices for Mosque and Community Safety" booklet. The advice in CAIR's security publication is applicable to all institutions, regardless of organizational mission.

The booklet may be viewed at: https://tinyurl.com/BestSafetyPractices

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

CONTACT: CAIR Government Affairs Director Robert McCaw, 202-999-8292, rmccaw@cair.com; CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper@cair.com

SOURCE Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)

Related Links

http://www.cair.com

