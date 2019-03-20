CAIR to Hold Islamic Community Safety Webinar in Response to New Zealand Terror Attack, Subsequent Islamophobic Incidents
Mar 20, 2019, 18:18 ET
WASHINGTON, March 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, March 21, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, will hold a community safety webinar with a security expert in response to the recent terror attack on New Zealand mosques and the subsequent Islamophobic incidents in other countries, including the United States.
The webinar is offered free of charge and is open to staff and administrators at Islamic centers, mosques, Islamic schools, and other Muslim community institutions. During the webinar, a security expert will offer information about improving safety for both persons and property, as well as to answer questions from community leaders.
WHAT: CAIR To Hold Community Safety Webinar for Mosques, Schools, Other Islamic Institutions
WHEN: Thursday, March 21, 8-9 p.m. ET
CONTACT: CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper@cair.com; CAIR Research and Advocacy Director Dr. Abbas Barzegar, abarzegar@cair.com
REGISTER FOR WEBINAR: https://zoom.us/meeting/register/bf2d73acca9fc9c3d746f627e8486654
CAIR has reported an unprecedented spike in bigotry targeting American Muslims and members of other minority groups since the election of Donald Trump as president.
CAIR 2018 Civil Rights Report: Targeted
http://www.islamophobia.org/reports/224-2018-civil-rights-report-targeted.html
CAIR: Anti-Muslim Assaults Have Tripled Since a Decade Ago, FBI Stats Show https://abcnews.go.com/Politics/odd-fbi-case-highlights-impact-anti-muslim-bias/story?id=61761006
Video: CAIR-Arizona Calls for Stepped-Up Security After Man Arrested for Threats at Phoenix Mosque
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HecFPwxXfzA
NYPD Hate Crimes Detectives Investigating Attack on Muslim Woman in Brooklyn
https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/nyc-crime/ny-metro-hate-crimes-attack-muslim-woman-20190319-jufnwbpzejcztdopl6rf2b6yzq-story.html
The Washington-based civil rights organization is urging mosques and other Islamic institutions to take measures outlined in its "Best Practices for Mosque and Community Safety" booklet. Advice offered in CAIR's security publication is applicable to all institutions, regardless of organizational mission.
The booklet may be viewed at: https://tinyurl.com/BestSafetyPractices
CAIR plans to re-publish 3,000 hard copies of the booklet to send free of charge to mosques and Islamic institutions nationwide.
Community members are also being urged to report any bias incidents to police and to CAIR's Civil Rights Department at 202-742-6420 or by filing a report at: https://www.cair.com/report
CAIR launched an app to share critical "know your rights" information and to simplify the process to report hate crimes and bias incidents. American Muslims and members of other minority groups are urged to download the app and utilize this resource to stay informed and empowered.
For a quick download of CAIR's civil rights app, click here: https://www.cair.com/app
CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance understanding of Islam, protect civil rights, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.
La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.
CONTACT: CAIR National Communications Director Ibrahim Hooper, 202-744-7726, ihooper@cair.com; CAIR Research and Advocacy Director Dr. Abbas Barzegar, abarzegar@cair.com
