CAIR to Mark Anniversary of George Floyd's Killing by Unveiling Black Lives Matter Banner on Capitol Hill Headquarters in DC

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, June 25, the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest American Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization will mark the one-month anniversary of George Floyd's murder by unveiling a Black Lives Matter banner in his honor on the outside of CAIR's Capitol Hill headquarters in Washington, D.C.

CAIR's banner contains the names of hundreds of victims of racist police violence, including George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks, as well as the names of African-Americans who died in the struggle for civil rights, such as Emmett Till, Medgar Evers, and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

It will also call on members of Congress to support, co-sponsor and adopt the Justice in Policing Act to address continuing police killings of unarmed Black Americans like George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. The bill is in response to nationwide #BlackLivesMatter protests seeking an end to systemic police racism, violence, misconduct, and abuse of authority.

WHAT: CAIR Unveils Black Lives Matter Banner on anniversary of George Floyd's Killing by Minneapolis Police

WHEN: Thursday, June 25, 1 p.m.

WHERE: Outside CAIR's Capitol Hill Headquarters, 453 New Jersey Avenue, S.E., Washington, DC, 20003 (NOTE: Social Distancing and other COVID-19 prevention measures will be observed at the unveiling. Attendees are required to wear face masks.)

"We are dedicating this space on our Capitol Hill headquarters to express the American Muslim community's solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement and to demand that Congress pass the Justice in Policing Act," said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad. "We also call on Congress to reject the Senate's watered-down policing bill, which does not fully address the root causes of discriminatory and abusive policing."

Earlier today, CAIR condemned vandalism of Black Lives Matter signs at Rock Spring Congregational church in Arlington, Va., and at the Islamic Center of Nashville in Tennessee.

CAIR recently condemned a white supremacy banner in Iowa and the vandalism of a George Floyd mural in Utah.

CAIR and the American Muslim community are standing in solidarity with all those challenging anti-Black racism and white supremacy.

The Washington-based civil rights organization has reported an unprecedented spike in bigotry targeting American Muslims, immigrants and members of other minority groups since the election of Trump as president.

CAIR's mission is to protect civil rights, enhance understanding of Islam, promote justice, and empower American Muslims.

La misión de CAIR es proteger las libertades civiles, mejorar la comprensión del Islam, promover la justicia, y empoderar a los musulmanes en los Estados Unidos.

