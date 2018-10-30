CAIR Welcomes Historic Night of American Muslim Election Victories as 2 Muslim Women Elected to Congress

WASHINGTON, Nov. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation's largest Muslim advocacy and civil rights group, tonight welcomed a historic string of victories by American Muslim candidates nationwide in today's midterm general elections.

Ilhan Omar won in Minnesota's 5th Congressional District and Rashida Tlaib won in Michigan's 13th Congressional District. They are the first Muslim women elected to Congress. In Indiana, Rep. André Carson (D) won his re-election bid for the 7th District.

SEE: First Muslim women in Congress: Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar (CNN)

https://www.cnn.com/2018/11/06/politics/first-muslim-women-congress/index.html

Rep. André Carson (D) Wins Re-Election Bid for 7th District

https://www.theindychannel.com/news/politics/rep-andre-carson-d-projected-to-win-re-election-bid-for-7th-district

More American Muslim election victories are expected as results are announced.

CAIR has been live tweeting reactions to general election results. Follow CAIR's Twitter feed at @CAIRNational and Facebook feed at www.facebook.com/CAIRNational and follow hashtags #MuslimsVote and #MyMuslimVote. Many CAIR chapters have also posted reactions to local and national election results using their social media channels.

"We congratulate the successful American Muslim candidates nationwide, whose victories demonstrate the strength of our political system and the growing positive role of American Muslims at every level of our society," said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad.

More than 90 American Muslims ran for office this year at the local, state and national level, and according to CAIR and Jetpac, a group that seeks to build a strong American Muslim political infrastructure and increase American Muslims' influence and engagement. More than 40 American Muslim candidates advanced to the midterm elections.

SEE: Nihad Awad: American Muslims are Making History

Next week, CAIR and Jetpac will release a joint report surveying successful campaigns and organizing strategies employed by American Muslim candidates. Its findings include a trend that American Muslim candidates and campaigns prioritized broad social justice-oriented policies such as equitable housing, healthcare, and employment and did so by working across traditional political boundaries and through various levels of office.

This year, CAIR has worked to mobilize community members to vote during the primary and general elections.

SEE: www.MuslimsGOTV.com

CAIR-OK Releases 2018 Midterm Election Muslim Voter Guides

CAIR-Chicago Releases Midterm Election Voter Guide & Scorecard

CAIR Launches Statewide Muslim GOTV Campaign in Maryland Ahead of 2018 Midterm Election

CAIR Partners with MD Muslim Organization to Launch 2018 Election Candidate Survey

Election Update: CAIR Reminds American Muslims to Go to the Polls Ahead of August & September Primaries

CAIR Joins #MyMuslimVote Campaign, Urges Participation in National Muslim Voter Registration Day (Aug. 24)

CAIR is America's largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization. Its mission is to enhance the understanding of Islam, encourage dialogue, protect civil liberties, empower American Muslims, and build coalitions that promote justice and mutual understanding.

La misión de CAIR es mejorar la comprensión del Islam, fomentar el diálogo, proteger las libertades civiles, capacitar a los musulmanes estadounidenses, y construir coaliciones que promuevan la justicia y la comprensión mutua.

