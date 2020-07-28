Cairn Oil & Gas Deploys Honeywell Forge To Improve Efficiency And Enable Remote Operations

BENGALURU, India and NEW DELHI, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced that Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Ltd., the largest private oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) company in India, has deployed Honeywell Forge enterprise performance management software to improve decision-making, boost productivity, enhance efficiency and reduce manual paperwork, all while enabling Cairn's workers to remotely operate their facilities.

When Cairn piloted Honeywell's solutions – which automated operator rounds and digitalised control room logbooks -- handovers between shifts happened 50 percent faster. Honeywell Forge, which is available on a cloud platform for quick and easy workflow and system maintenance configuration, is now enabling Cairn to accelerate digitalization and maintain production with a reduced staff.

"In this challenging business environment, we believe adoption and application of technology will make a huge difference to the industry and help maximise India's hydrocarbons potential. Digitalisation of our operations has helped us in business continuity and maintaining optimum levels of production during the ongoing pandemic," said Anand Laxshmivarahan R., Chief Digital Officer, Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Ltd. "Our partnership with Honeywell will drive increased efficiency, boost productivity and enhance decision-making at our facilities. The digitalization of manual processes is helping Cairn achieve growth through the application of insights in operations across regions."

Honeywell Forge is enabling Cairn Oil & Gas industrial workers to remotely operate their plants while ensuring business continuity with the following tools:

Honeywell Forge Inspection Rounds , which is an easy-to-use software solution that digitises end-to-end inspection workflows with an overarching goal to improve safety, productivity and connectivity to the deskless worker. Inspection Rounds runs directly on mobile devices and enables field technicians to easily capture data through pre-defined workflows. It also works offline and automatically synchronizes data in the cloud when connectivity is available. This feature is very useful in areas where mobile network connectivity is weak.





, which is an easy-to-use software solution that digitises end-to-end inspection workflows with an overarching goal to improve safety, productivity and connectivity to the deskless worker. Inspection Rounds runs directly on mobile devices and enables field technicians to easily capture data through pre-defined workflows. It also works offline and automatically synchronizes data in the cloud when connectivity is available. This feature is very useful in areas where mobile network connectivity is weak. Honeywell Forge Operations Management , which is a single auditable repository for all logged plant-related operational activity. It also helps with improved situational awareness, communication and decision making during the shift handover and takeover.

"Now more than ever, business continuity depends on having technologies that help businesses ramp up to manage increased demand or scale down to manage cost and a limited staff," said Sunil Pandita, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Connected Industrial. "Our remote operation technology builds in this type of flexibility, and we are partnering with Cairn to help enhance their resiliency no matter what challenge comes next."

For more than 100 years, Honeywell has been a leading provider in the oil and gas sector, developing and commercializing technology for the oil refining, petrochemical, gas processing and hydrogen industries.

Cairn Oil & Gas is one of the first companies in the upstream industry to implement a comprehensive digital operations program across its sites.

About Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Ltd.

Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Ltd., is the largest private oil and gas exploration and production company in India, accounting for more than a quarter of India's domestic crude oil production. It has a world-class resource base, with a current interest in 58 blocks in India, including the 41 blocks under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) Round I auction, five blocks each under Round II and Round III, and two awarded under the Discovered Small Fields (DSF) Round-II. In 2004, Cairn made the largest onshore discovery in more than two decades in India at Mangala, Rajasthan. In its operations of 20 years, Cairn has opened four frontier basins with numerous discoveries, 38 in Rajasthan alone.

Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading Oil & Gas and Metals company with significant operations in Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, and Aluminium & Power across India, South Africa, Namibia, and Australia. For two decades, Vedanta has been contributing to India's growth story, currently contributing 1 percent of India's GDP. The company is among the top private sector contributors to the exchequer with the highest ever contribution of INR 42,560 Crore in FY 2019. Governance and sustainable development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety, and environment and on enhancing the lives of local communities. The company has been conferred the CII-ITC Sustainability Award, the FICCI CSR Award, Dun & Bradstreet Awards in Metals & Mining, and certified as a Great Place to Work. Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange in India and has ADRs listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.cairnindia.com / www.vedantalimited.com

About Honeywell

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

SOURCE Honeywell

Related Links

http://www.honeywell.com

