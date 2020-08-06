Caissa Announces New, Pan-Asset Class Dashboards

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caissa, LLC, the leading data and investment technology provider for endowments, foundations, pension funds, family offices, and outsourced CIOs, has released new customizable dashboards. The new feature allows clients unparalleled flexibility in designing customizable views for each asset class.

Clients can now analyze all the components of an asset class that they deem to be critical in one single view using rules-based technology. For drawdown investments, clients can choose to customize a view including portfolio company holdings side by side with PME analysis, or the J-curve, including forecasted transactions from the applied pacing models in Caissa. For public investments, one might choose to assess a manager's P/E and market capitalization buckets against a benchmark, or review a manager's alpha or liquidity terms, all in one single place.

"We're excited to be able to offer the Caissa Platform through our NEXENSM portal to our clients for an additional level of customization and control around pan-asset class reporting, analytics and liquidity. BNY Mellon and Caissa incorporate and reconcile the data in the Caissa Platform so investors can focus on analyzing their portfolios," said Frances Barney, CFA, Managing Director and Head of Global Risk Solutions at BNY Mellon.

"Caissa's focus on being a pan-asset class platform has never been about wedging all asset classes into a single system," said Dave Hsu, CEO of Caissa, LLC. "The vision is well beyond this. We provide our client base with the relevant analyses and insights for each asset class, and now, with the introduction of customizable, rules-based dashboards, the Caissa Platform can intelligently surface the analytics most applicable to each unique segment of a multi-asset class portfolio."

Caissa will be demonstrating this latest new feature on an upcoming webinar taking place on Tuesday, August 11th. Click here to register for this upcoming webinar.

About Caissa, LLC:

Caissa is the leading portfolio analytics software provider for endowments, foundations, family offices, pension funds, and outsourced CIOs. Founded in 2010, Caissa is independently owned and committed to advancing technology solutions for institutional allocators. Caissa's client base consists of asset owners representing over $1.7 trillion in assets under management. For more information, please visit www.caissallc.com.

