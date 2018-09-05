TROY, Wis., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Caitlin Nicole Tannis is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Professional Member in the Military field in recognition of her role as Production Controller of the United States Marine Corps.

Established since 1775, the United States Marine Corps mission is to "defend the people of the United States at home and abroad." With honor, commitment, and courage at the forefront of their organizations values, the Marine Corps seeks out in instilling and developing a strong character within each of their Marines.





Having established herself as a prominent professional in the field, Caitlin Nicole Tannis currently serves in the United States Marine Corps where she works as the center supervisor and acts as the support equipment mechanic. Throughout her career, Tannis has attained extensive expertise in the areas of program management and industrial safety.





Early in her educational career, Tannis attended Waukesha County Technical College where she became well versed in Mechanical Drafting.





To further advance her professional career, Tannis is an esteemed member of several organizations including the National Association of Professional Women.





Charitable to various organizations, Tannis serves as the Unit Function Photographer for the Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 39 where she takes and provides photographs for command functions.





In recognition of her professional achievements, Tannis attained the Certificate of Commendation in 2015.





When she is not working, Tannis enjoys photography and long distance running.





Tannis dedicates this recognition to her mom, Cheryl Tannis.



