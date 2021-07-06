Caitlin Szematowicz Sworn in as President of the Barney Masterson American Inn of Court

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caitlin Szematowicz, partner of Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A., was recently sworn in as President of the Barney Masterson American Inn of Court. Her husband, Judge Brett Szematowicz, a Pinellas County Court Judge, was also sworn in as Co-President.

The Barney Masterson American Inn of Court serves Florida's Sixth Judicial Circuit, the Second District Court of Appeals, and the United States District Court, Middle District of Florida, Tampa Division.

Caitlin Szematowicz, partner of Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A., was recently sworn in as President of the Barney Masterson American Inn of Court.

Caitlin Szematowicz's Background of Leadership Continues

Caitlin Szematowicz has also previously served as President of the St. Petersburg Bar Foundation and President of the Pinellas County Trial Lawyers Association. Her role as President of the Barney Masterson American Inn of Court marks her third presidency of a local Pinellas County voluntary bar organization.

Caitlin was sworn in by the Honorable Pamela Campbell at the Barney Masterson American Inn of Court Annual Banquet at the Safety Harbor Resort and Spa. She is excited to serve as co-president of the Inn, and she looks forward to a great year serving as co-president of the Barney Masterson American Inn of Court. Caitlin's previous positions with the Barney Masterson American Inn of Court include Membership Coordinator, Secretary, and Executive Director.

In 2012, Caitlin Szematowicz was awarded The Judge Thomas E. Penick Jr. "The Rock" Award by the Barney Masterson American Inn of Court. The Barney Masterson American Inn of Court began awarding "The Rock" award in June 2004, and it is presented annually by the Barney Masterson Inn of Court to a lawyer with fewer than five years in practice who has provided exceptional service to the community. The award is named in honor of Judge Thomas E. Penick Jr., who was one of the four founders of the Barney Masterson Inn of Court and who believed strongly in a lawyer's duty to provide service to the community. "The Rock" is considered a once-in-a-lifetime award and symbolizes the idea that community service is the bedrock and basic foundation of a strong community.

Caitlin Szematowicz Continues to be a Shining Star at Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A.

Caitlin Szematowicz is a Partner and Shareholder with the law firm of Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. She practices in the areas of Civil and Commercial Litigation, Appeals, and Employment Law.

Caitlin joined the firm in August 2012. She graduated magna cum laude from the University of Florida Levin College of Law in May 2012. Caitlin Szematowicz is recognized as a Super Lawyers "Rising Star" and was named a Rising Star in 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. She is actively involved in the legal community, and her roles include Past President of the Pinellas County Trial Lawyers Association and St. Petersburg Bar Foundation. She also serves on the St. Petersburg Bar Foundation's annual professionalism seminar committee and is appointed to the Sixth Judicial Circuit's Professionalism Committee. She was selected as a speaker for the Florida Bar's "Practicing with Professionalism CLE" in both 2014 and 2016. Caitlin has also chaired numerous events for the St. Petersburg Bar

Caitlin Szematowicz is a member of the Florida Bar. She is also admitted to practice in the Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals, U.S. District Court of the Middle District of Florida, and Florida Middle District Bankruptcy Court.

To learn more about Caitlin Szematowicz or the law firm of Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A. the oldest full-service law firm in Pinellas County, please visit our website.

Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A.

5858 Central Ave

St. Petersburg, FL 33707

(727) 381-2300

www.stpetelawgroup.com

Divisions of Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A.

Personal Injury Attorneys McQuaid & Douglas 5858 Central Ave, suite a St. Petersburg, FL 33707 (727) 381-2300 www.727injury.com Personal Injury Attorneys McQuaid & Douglas 12953 US Highway 301 South, Suite 102A Riverview Florida, 33558 (813) 639-8111 www.727injury.com St Petersburg Property Damage Attorney Jonathon W Douglas 5858 Central Ave, suite b St. Petersburg, FL 33707 (727) 381-2300 www.tampabayclaim.com St Petersburg Criminal Defense Attorney Sean McQuaid 5858 Central Ave, suite c St. Petersburg, FL 33707 (727) 381-2300 www.727defense.com St Petersburg Estate Planning & Probate Attorney 5858 Central Ave, suite d St. Petersburg, FL 33707 (727) 381-2300 www.bestlegacylawyer.com Riverview Estate Planning & Probate Attorney 12953 US Highway 301 South, Suite 102B Riverview Florida, 33558 (813) 639-8111 www.bestlegacylawyer.com St Petersburg Real Estate Attorneys 5858 Central Ave, suite e St. Petersburg, FL 33707 (727) 381-2300 www.727realestatelaw.com

Riverview Real Estate Attorneys 12953 US Highway 301 South, Suite 102C Riverview Florida, 33558 (813) 639-8111 www.727realestatelaw.com



Related Images

caitlin-szematowicz-sworn-in-as.jpg

Caitlin Szematowicz Sworn in as President of the Barney Masterson American Inn of Court

Caitlin Szematowicz, partner of Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A., was recently sworn in as President of the Barney Masterson American Inn of Court.

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WdUSTdPigiY

SOURCE Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, P.A.