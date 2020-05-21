CAIXA has already paid 52.3 million people, with R$49.9 billion credited as Emergency Aid

BRASILIA, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CAIXA ECONÔMICA FEDERAL ("CAIXA" or "Bank"), the largest Brazilian bank in terms of number of clients, announces its consolidated results for the first quarter of 2020 (1Q20).

RESULTS HIGHLIGHTS (1Q20):

CAIXA's recurring net income was R$3.0 billion in the 1Q20. The return on assets totaled 0.93%, 0.14 p.p. higher than 1Q19.

in the 1Q20. The return on assets totaled 0.93%, 0.14 p.p. higher than 1Q19. The return on average shareholders' equity (ROE) was 14.4% in 1Q20, an increase of 2.0 pp in relation to 1Q19, due to the stability of the average shareholders' equity associated with the evolution of 20.8% in the recurring net income between those first quarters.

R$49,9 billion already paid in Brazil's largest social inclusion program with R$37.1 billion paid to 52.3 million people in 1st distribution, and R$12.8 billion paid to 18.0 million people in 2nd distribution until May 21, 2020 .

already paid in largest social inclusion program with paid to 52.3 million people in 1st distribution, and paid to 18.0 million people in 2nd distribution until . R$1.9 billion paid to more than 2 million workers as Emergency Benefit.

paid to more than 2 million workers as Emergency Benefit. 63.0% reduction in the overdraft interest rates in 1Q20 (vs. 1Q19).

Credit offering of more than R$154 billion to the economy.

to the economy. 81.9% growth in SBPE real estate credit contracts and 6.5% in FGTS contracting in 1Q20, compared to 1Q19.

30.7% growth in payroll loans in 1Q20, compared to 1Q19.

1Q20 delinquency rate of 3.14%, an increase of 0.68 p.p. compared to 1Q19.

The Basel Ratio was 18.7%, reaching 7.7 p.p. above the required minimum of 11.0%. The principal capital ratio totaled 12.6%, while the Tier I index was 12.9%, remaining above the regulatory minimum of 8.0% for the principal capital, and 9.5% for the Tier I capital.

The coverage ratio for administrative expenses was 76.1% in 1Q20, an increase of 2.9 p.p. in comparison to the 1Q19. The coverage ratio for personnel expenses reached 119.5%, 3.4 p.p. higher quarter-over-quarter.

CAIXA is the largest Brazilian bank in terms of number of clients, responsible for 38% of saving deposits in Brazil and 69% of housing loans.

