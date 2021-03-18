CAIXA reaches a Net Income of R$ 13.2 billion in 2020 and R$ 5.7 billion in 4Q20

BRASILIA, Brazil, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CAIXA ECONÔMICA FEDERAL ("CAIXA"), the largest Brazilian bank in terms of number of clients, announces its consolidated results for the fourth quarter of 2020 (4Q20).

HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE PERIOD (4T20):

Net Income of R$5.7 billion in 4Q 2020, up by 200.0% over 3Q 2020.

in 4Q 2020, up by 200.0% over 3Q 2020. ROE totaled 15.18%, increasing by 0.98 p.p. in the quarter.

R$112.6 billion in loans granted in 4Q 2020, the highest amount in a fourth quarter in the last 5 years.

in loans granted in 4Q 2020, the highest amount in a fourth quarter in the last 5 years. Increase in 95.5% in SBPE contracting for housing loans compared to 4Q 2019.

Hiring of 7.7 thousand new employees and contractors.

76 new branches, of which 21 are focused on agribusiness, thus increasing our service network.

R$34.3 billion in loans granted to 300 thousand Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

in loans granted to 300 thousand Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises. Over 107 million savings accounts were opened through the CAIXA Tem application

The first and largest financial institution to operate PRONAMPE, with R$16.4 billion in granted loans.

in granted loans. Availability of the FGI fund to Small and Medium companies, with R$15.4 billion in granted loans.

in granted loans. Delinquency rate for amounts over 90 days was 1.73%, reducing by 0.14 p.p. over 3Q 2020.

Provision coverage reached 252.9%, increasing by 13.7 p.p. in three months.

29.8% increase in payroll-deductible loans in 4Q 2020 compared to 4Q 2019.

Basel ratio of 17.62% in 4Q 2020, with Tier 1 capital reaching 12.54%.

ratio of 17.62% in 4Q 2020, with Tier 1 capital reaching 12.54%. Emergency Aid: R$ 293.1 billion paid to 67.9 million people.

paid to 67.9 million people. FGTS Emergency Withdrawal: R$ 36.5 billion paid to 51.1 million people.

paid to 51.1 million people. BEm Emergency Benefit: R$ 16.4 billion paid to 4.7 million people.

paid to 4.7 million people. Prepayment of Abono Salarial: R$ 4.6 billion paid to 6.0 million people.

paid to 6.0 million people. 121.3¹ million Brazilians were served with the benefit payments.

38 million people who were not in the government's registers were served.

Over 11.5 billion transactions were carried out through CAIXA's Digital Channels.

30.0 million CPFs were registered at PIX, ranking first among the major banks.

¹Considers unique Individual ID.

WEBCAST FOR THE 4Q20 RESULTS: March 19, 2021, 11:00 a.m. (US EDT)

https://webcastlite.mziq.com/cover.html?webcastId=e6939a13-4af1-4860-ba4a-c0faad45b399

4Q20 EARNINGS DOCUMENTS: earnings release, presentation and financial statements available at: www.caixa.gov.br/sobre-a-caixa/relacoes-com-investidores/

About Caixa Econômica Federal (www.caixa.gov.br): CAIXA is the largest Brazilian bank in terms of number of clients, loans, digital accounts and savings deposits.

SOURCE Caixa Econômica Federal