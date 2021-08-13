Cajon Valley Welcomes a New School Year with "History of Rock" Celebration Video

EL CAJON, Calif., Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Welcoming the staff and students #BackToSchool and capping off the #BestSummerEver, the Cajon Valley Union School District employees, teachers and students celebrated the history of rock and roll at the Magnolia Center in El Cajon with a special guest cameo by our friends from the El Cajon Police Department on July 29, 2021. Looking forward to an amazing 2021-21 school year in service to our community. Cajon Valley is the "Best place to live, work, play, and raise a family."

Named a 2019 Top Workplace in San Diego, Cajon Valley Union School District focuses on the positivity of each student's unique strengths, interests, and values. Recently showcased during the National Safe School Reopening Summit, Cajon Valley has garnered national recognition as a leader in educational excellence and innovation. Serving over 60 square miles of San Diego's East County, Cajon Valley Union School District offers personalized education, with programs that develop students into happy kids, healthy relationships, on a path to gainful employment, making El Cajon the best place to live, work, play and raise a family. Visit our website at www.cajonvalley.net.

