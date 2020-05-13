Cajun Cigar Czar Closing the Gap Between Cigar Manufacturer and Consumer Through New and Innovative Distribution Channels

MIAMI, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cajun Cigar Czar has quietly become one of the fastest growing cigar distributors by way of clever product placement, high technological acumen, and of course, love of cigars. Dustin Prudhomme. founder of Cajun Cigar Czar feels confident that he can provide new opportunities for cigar makers, by expanding sales in hard to reach markets.

Dustin Prudhomme with Cajun Cigar Czar Custom Humidors Custom Humidors at retail locations

Dustin Prudhomme, a Louisiana native, took on the challenge to distribute premium handmade cigars, by way of a challenge. An industry insider tried to dissuade Dustin from getting into the cigar industry. This only motivated Dustin to use his grit, technological education, and Six Sigma background to open Cajun Cigar Czar in 2017 with zero capital.

Dustin was able to identify locations in where consumers may find it difficult to access cigar shops. Dustin first approached one of the largest independent grocers in the US and offered to create stylish custom humidors for each location. Each, with a built-in computer system created by Dustin, which alerts Cajun Cigar Czar when the humidor needs replenishing. This creates a hands-off and profitable business opportunity for the retail owner and increased sales for the cigar manufacturer. Dustin's proof of concept exceeded expectations and was able to expand to CTE stores, gas stations, country clubs, private clubs, liquor stores etc. in 17 states and growing.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, Cajun Cigar Czar, with a unique business model has been able to remain operational and even increased sales. This has allowed cigar manufacturers and retail partners the ability to make much needed sales, during these exceedingly difficult times.

Dustin Prudhomme stated: "We at Cajun Cigar Czar have worked hard to present the art of handmade cigars to untapped markets. It has been a pleasure to work with some of our partners like Espinosa Cigars, Rocky Patel, Drew Estate, Villiger Cigars, General Cigars to name just a few. We look forward to expanding our footprint and partner up with retail shops and continue a fruitful relationship with our cigar manufacturing partners."

Cajun Cigar Czar will continue to evolve as they are a major stakeholder in Tubeaux, LLC. Tubeaux, LLC has launched a multinational patent-pending space optimization, to allow the continual deployment of premium tobacco to spaces which never were feasible prior.

ABOUT CAJUN CIGAR CZAR: Cajun Cigar Czar is the brainchild of Dustin Prudhomme, a proud Louisiana native with a love of cigars and a knack for technology. Cajun Cigar Czar is one of the fastest growing cigar distribution companies in the USA. Using custom made remote managing humidors, Cajun Cigar Czar provides high quality handmade cigars to consumers via handpicked retail partners. Cajun Cigar Czar is currently located in 17 States and growing.

For more information about Cajun Cigar Czar or to if interested to become a retail partner, please visit: www.cajuncigarczar.com or find Cajun Cigar Czar on Facebook and Instagram

