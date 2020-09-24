Cal Ripken Jr. Joins Urology Care Foundation Podcast for Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

BALTIMORE, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Urology Care Foundation, the official Foundation of the American Urological Association (AUA), talked with baseball legend and Hall of famer, Cal Ripken Jr. on their latest podcast episode to raise prostate cancer awareness and encourage men to talk about their prostate health.

This year marks 25 years since Ripken played in his 2,131st consecutive game, eclipsing the unbreakable record of 2,130 set by the legendary Lou Gehrig. Last month Ripken publicly announced he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer in February and is currently "cancer-free" after he underwent surgery in March. He joined the Urology Care Foundation podcast to talk about his journey with prostate cancer in hopes of bringing awareness to the disease and getting men to talk about their prostate health.

"I didn't want to tell anyone when I was first diagnosed with prostate cancer because I didn't want anyone feeling sorry for me," said Ripken. "But I looked to Joe Torre who has always been a role model for me and thought, when he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, he chose to share his story. I kept thinking that's a great idea because you can encourage men, stubborn men, that don't want to go to the doctor, to go. You do not want to find yourself in a situation where you have no choices, this is a disease you can, and you want to catch early."

As Cal mentions, early detection is key to living prostate cancer free, which is why he is encouraging men to get regular physical exams and to talk to their doctor about whether prostate cancer screening is right for them.

"We are extremely thankful that Cal Ripken Jr. joined our podcast episode to help us address such an important issue in men's heath," said Harris M. Nagler, MD, President of the Urology Care Foundation. "By encouraging men and their loved ones to talk about prostate cancer, we can help spread awareness about this disease."

Listen to the full podcast interview with Cal Ripken Jr. and his urologist, Dr. Ronald Tutrone and make certain to visit the Urology Care Foundation's Prostate Cancer Information Center, which includes a variety of free resources about the disease.

"I want to thank Cal for coming out and sharing his prostate cancer experience with other men," said Dr. Tutrone. "While Cal is known as the "Iron Man," prostate cancer doesn't discriminate. The important message here is to get an annual check-up and talk to your doctor about prostate cancer screening."

The Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation and aims to support and improve the prevention, detection and treatment of urologic disease through research, education and philanthropic support, worldwide.

What You Should Know About Prostate Cancer:

One in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

This year, nearly 192,000 US men will be told they have the disease.

All men are at risk for developing prostate cancer, but the risk increases significantly if you are African American or have a family history (father, brother, uncle, grandfather) of the disease.

If you are age 55 to 69, talk to your doctor about whether prostate cancer screening is right for you.

There are more than 3.6 million men in the U.S. living with prostate cancer.

The Urology Care Foundation recognizes the choice to be screened for prostate cancer is a personal one. Before you decide to be tested, talk to your doctor about your risk for prostate cancer, including your personal and family history. Then talk about the benefits and risks of testing.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Partnering with physicians, researchers, healthcare professionals, patients, caregivers, families and the public, the Foundation supports and improves urologic clinical care by funding research, developing patient education and pursuing philanthropic support. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.urologyhealth.org.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology, and has more than 23,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy. www.AUAnet.org

