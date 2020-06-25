"Cala Mundos - Safe Travel Edition", with Ismael Cala, rolls out production of its new season

MIAMI, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Admired journalist, writer, TV personality and life and business strategist, Ismael Cala, begins production of the new season Cala Mundos - his international travel show. The 2020-21 season initiates a vigorous travel itinerary with a highly updated, positive and inspiring thematic peculiarity: CALA MUNDOS: "Safe Travel Edition".

The comprehensive travel initiative combines a weekly Television program, together with all of Cala's social media platforms, travel experts interviews, bloggers, influencers, conferences, and blogs, reaching millions of viewers and users around the world.

"This new CALA MUNDOS "Safe Travel Edition", it's a supporting testimony to the tourist hoping to take vacations and in need to be well informed of all the new guidelines and precautions for safety – this way, we can go back to those popular destinations we enjoy the most in the world…" commented Ismael Cala.

CALA MUNDOS launches the "Safe Travel Edition" with a new production and marketing alliance. Cala Enterprises has joined forces with Miami's base production company, RealFiction Group and its Producer/Director David Barski, and Miami-Houston-based marketing company Sigma Analysis Group - and its Director of Marketing and Marketing Strategy, Rita Hernández.

"This initiative is very close to Cala's heart. Future travelers will appreciate the distinguished journalistic work, as well as the optimistic and positive vision of Cala highlighting first-hand on measures and changes around the world adapting to the new reality. We are very pleased with the number of national and international brands joining us throughout the journey" commented – Rita Hernández.

"Working with Ismael Cala and Rita Hernández is a privilege. Ismael, besides being one of the most important and respected journalistic figures in Latin America and the USA, is a creative, perfectionist, and studious and investigative machine" – commented D. Barski

The main purpose of this special season is to feature destinations that are already prepared to welcome tourists in a secure manner. Some of the destinations for this season are: Europe, the Dominican Republic, Thailand, Canada, Costa Rica, Argentina, Australia, Iceland, Patagonia, Greece, Israel, Colombia, Mexico and seven cities in the USA.

CALA MUNDOS: "Safe Travel Edition" will premiere September 2020 on US TV channels, and will be also distributed throughout Latin America and Europe.

RealFiction Group

David Barski, Founder, Executive Producer and Creative Director of the RealFiction Group, based in Miami, Fl. Mr. Barski is winner of multiple Emmys, with more than 20 years of experience in the production, creation and development of content and television programs for the US Hispanic market, Projects and formats of different genres including, quiz show, comedy, drama series, "talk shows", "reality shows", travel shows and movies for TV.

Sigma Analysis Group

Rita Hernandez – CMO has transformed into one of the most successful Marketing agencies with a combined 35+ years of hands-on industry knowledge with experienced players in the market and extensive experience - multi-award-winning professionals (Emmys, Clios and American Advertising Awards, among others) initiating thousands of Original Content, Marketing Strategies, Global brand studies and AI / Digital content leading multidisciplinary business solutions worldwide.

SOURCE Cala Enterprises