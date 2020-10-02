CALACT Enables Easy Purchase of Phoenix Motorcars' Zero Emission Shuttle Buses

Transit agencies who are members of CALACT can now purchase the ZEUS all-electric shuttle bus through a federal and California State compliant purchasing solution, avoiding lengthy & expensive RFPs and bid processes. This also enables transit agencies to select vehicles of their choice rather than having to piggyback on other state or agency procurements. Other public agencies and non-profits can also purchase the ZEUS all-electric shuttles buses through the cooperative.

Starcraft Bus, the largest selling shuttle bus manufacturer in North America, Creative Bus Sales – the nation's largest bus dealer and Phoenix Motorcars, the leading manufacturer of all-electric shuttle buses & trucks have come together to build and distribute the competitive range of electric shuttle buses that are Buy America and ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant.

"Phoenix is proud to be selected by CALACT to supply electric shuttles to members of the purchasing cooperative. We're working closely with a number of transit agencies looking to acquire our shuttles and the CALACT contract makes it a lot simpler. Together with Starcraft and Creative, Phoenix is well positioned to meet the growing demand for electric transportation in California," says Tarek Helou, COO at Phoenix Motorcars.

The ZEUS all-electric shuttle bus is powered by Phoenix's third generation drivetrain, offering multiple pack sizes and range up to 160 miles. Built with the Starcraft Allstar body, the shuttles offer multiple seating layouts, including ADA options, fulfilling the needs of paratransit, dial-a-ride and first/last mile services.

Transit agencies in California are mandated by the Innovative Clean Transportation (ICT) Regulation to transition to all-electric buses. The addition of electric shuttle buses to the CALACT purchasing cooperative simplifies the switch to zero-emission alternatives.

About Phoenix Motorcars: Phoenix Motorcars develops, deploys, and services all electric drive systems for Zero Emission Commercial Vehicles. The company's electric vehicles have logged over 2-million zero emission miles, reducing over 6.5 million pounds of carbon emissions. Phoenix Motorcars strives to provide fleets with clean transportation and renewable energy through advanced technology solutions and remains committed to excellence in electric vehicle innovation.

