CalAmp Announces Date For FY 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq : CAMP ), a technology solutions pioneer transforming the global connected economy, announced today that it will release its fiscal 2019 second quarter financial results after the market close on Thursday, September 27, 2018.

In addition, the Company will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern (1:30 p.m. Pacific) on September 27, 2018 to discuss its financial results. The conference call may be accessed via webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of CalAmp's website at www.calamp.com. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days after the call.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 855-302-8830 (+1-330-871-6073 for international callers) and using the Conference ID# 3966157. Following the call, an audio replay will also be available by calling 855-859-2056 or +1-404-537-3406 and entering the Conference ID# 3966157. The audio replay will be available through October 11, 2018.

CalAmp (Nasdaq : CAMP ) is a technology solutions pioneer transforming the global connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software applications, scalable cloud services, and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets, cargo, companies, cities and people. CalAmp is headquartered in Irvine, California and has been publicly traded since 1983. LoJack is a wholly owned subsidiary of CalAmp.

