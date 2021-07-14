CalAmp iOn™ Awarded 2021 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award

IRVINE, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company helping businesses and people track, monitor and recover vital assets with real-time visibility and insights, today announced its CalAmp iOn™ fleet and asset management solution has won the 2021 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award by IoT Evolution World . The award recognizes the best and most innovative products and solutions powering the Internet of Things.

CalAmp iOn is a flexible and data-enriched solution for fleet and asset management that delivers timely and critical insights to commercial, government and construction organizations. The software solution leverages a close integration between vehicle telematics, AI and data analytics to deliver contextual insights to fleet managers about vehicles, drivers and assets to improve fleet efficiency, reduce costs and increase safety.

CalAmp iOn's intuitive new user interface, dashboards and reporting empower users with actionable data to help fleet operators make smarter business decisions. Managers can get real-time alerts on harsh driving events, maximize vehicle uptime with the maintenance manager, and identify engine idling to help reduce fuel costs, among many other mission-critical data insights. This award follows CalAmp iOn's inclusion in Equipment Today's 2020 Contractors' Top 50 New Products.

"We are thrilled and honored to receive this award. It validates our extensive customer research to identify key pain points and diligent work on the user interface to streamline workflows that allow users to easily dive into the business-critical data they need to increase fleet efficiency, cost-savings and safety," said Jeff Clark, senior vice president of product management for CalAmp. "All fleet operations' stakeholders now have access to a user-friendly tracking module that empowers fleet managers to make smarter business decisions in real-time."

"Congratulations to recipients of the 2021 IoT Product of the Year Awards," said Rich Tehrani , CEO, TMC. "It is one of the most rewarding parts of our jobs at IoT Evolution World to recognize the latest innovative products and solutions in the exploding IoT market. With our partners at Crossfire Media, we all look forward to seeing their future successes!"

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP ) is a connected intelligence company that helps people and businesses work smarter. We partner with transportation and logistics, industrial equipment, government and automotive industries to deliver insights that enable businesses to make the right decisions. Our applications, platforms and smart devices allow them to track, monitor and recover their vital assets with real-time visibility that reduces costs, maximizes productivity and improves safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983. We have 22 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

