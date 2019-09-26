CalAmp Reports Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, today reported its financial results for the fiscal 2020 second quarter ended August 31, 2019.

"We posted a solid quarter with consolidated revenue, adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP EPS all within the higher end of the guidance range and further highlighted by a record quarter of Software and Subscription Services revenue that expanded to $31 million, or 33% of total revenue," said Michael Burdiek, president and chief executive officer. "Our recent acquisitions performed well, generating both increased revenue opportunities as well as newly identified cost synergies. Additionally, we are beginning to see the benefits from the 3G to LTE transitions by our Telematics Systems customers, which helped contribute to solid bookings in the quarter. Overall, I am pleased with our progress on key initiatives as we advance our strategic transformation to a global SaaS solutions provider."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights

Consolidated revenue for the second quarter was $93.2 million , up 5% sequentially due to increased subscription revenue and down 3% year-over-year due to a decline in Telematics Systems product sales.

, up 5% sequentially due to increased subscription revenue and down 3% year-over-year due to a decline in Telematics Systems product sales. Software and Subscriptions Services revenue for the second quarter increased 65% year-over-year to $31.2 million , or 33% of consolidated revenue, driven by recent acquisitions coupled with LoJack ® subscription services.

, or 33% of consolidated revenue, driven by recent acquisitions coupled with LoJack subscription services. Telematics Systems revenue for the second quarter was $62 million , down 2% sequentially and 20% year-over-year as expected, principally due to a decline in Network & OEM products and MRM Telematics device revenues.

, down 2% sequentially and 20% year-over-year as expected, principally due to a decline in Network & OEM products and MRM Telematics device revenues. Worldwide subscribers increased to 1.3 million with the recent acquisitions of Tracker (UK) (Tracker), Car Track (LoJack Mexico) and Synovia Solutions, further accelerating the transition to a global software and solutions provider.

GAAP net loss for the second quarter was $7.4 million , or $0.22 per share, reflecting restructuring charges and purchase accounting adjustments related to the recent acquisitions.

, or per share, reflecting restructuring charges and purchase accounting adjustments related to the recent acquisitions. Adjusted basis non-GAAP net income for the second quarter was $4.8 million , or $0.14 per diluted share, and at the high end of guidance.

, or per diluted share, and at the high end of guidance. Operating cash flow for the second quarter was $5.2 million , with Adjusted EBITDA of $10.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 11%.

, with Adjusted EBITDA of and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 11%. Realigned organizational structure to generate operating expense synergies related to the recent acquisitions.

Business and Recent Highlights

A major global mail delivery and package shipping company is launching a new program utilizing the full stack of CalAmp SC iOn ™ supply chain visibility services to optimize the real-time trailer routing for thousands of ad hoc shipments per month.

supply chain visibility services to optimize the real-time trailer routing for thousands of ad hoc shipments per month. Announced a strategic partnership with Sprint to deliver intelligent telematics devices and software applications, along with CalAmp iOn™ Device as a Service (DaaS) subscription services. The partnership will expand access to CalAmp's range of telematics services that improve operational efficiencies, secure high-value assets and drive greater profitability for Sprint's enterprise customers.

Global enterprise accounts such as Caterpillar are initiating more aggressive LTE retrofit programs for existing fleets as the 3G network sunset becomes imminent.

Announced a partnership with Toyota Motor Italy making LoJack Italia Stolen Vehicle Recovery services available to the entire range of Toyota vehicles sold in Italy .

. Adoption of Here Comes The Bus school bus tracking app dramatically accelerates across the U.S., now serving school districts from California , Arizona , Oregon , Minnesota and Nebraska to Indiana , Georgia , North Carolina , Pennsylvania , Virginia and New York City .

, , , and to , , , , and . Tracker in the U.K. launched SmartDealer™ and SmartDrive™ telematics solutions to boost dealer profitability, enhance customer loyalty and deliver peace of mind to consumers, while generating recurring revenue from software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based subscriptions.

Summary Financial Information:

(In thousands except per share amounts)















Three Months Ended



August 31,

Description 2019



2018

Revenues:













Telematics Systems $ 62,031



$ 77,100

Software & Subscription Services

31,205





18,937



$ 93,236



$ 96,037

Gross margin

40 %



41 %















Net loss $ (7,369)



$ (854)

Net loss per diluted share $ (0.22)



$ (0.02)

Non-GAAP measures:













Adjusted basis net income $ 4,757



$ 10,976

Adjusted basis net income per diluted share $ 0.14



$ 0.31

Adjusted EBITDA $ 10,647



$ 13,689

Adjusted EBITDA margin

11 %



14 %

































August 31,



February 28,

Description 2019



2019

Cash and marketable securities $ 201,473



$ 274,012

Working capital

130,175





319,905

Deferred revenue

61,899





51,370

Total debt (carrying value)

300,097





275,905



Third Quarter Fiscal 2020 Business Outlook (In thousands except per share amounts)















Range

Description Low



High

















GAAP financial information:













Revenues $ 92,000



$ 98,000

Net loss per diluted share $ (0.23)



$ (0.17)

















Non-GAAP financial information:













Adjusted EBITDA $ 9,500



$ 13,500

Adjusted basis net income per diluted share $ 0.11



$ 0.17



Conference Call and Webcast

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning CalAmp. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that address our expected future business and financial performance and statements about (i) our plans, objectives and intentions with respect to future operations, services and products, (ii) our competitive position and opportunities, and (iii) other statements identified by words such as such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "potential", "believe", "seek", "could", "estimate", "judgment", "targeting", "should", "anticipate", "predict" "project", "aim", "goal", and similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, current market trends and market conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Particular uncertainties that could materially affect future results include any risks associated with global economic conditions and concerns; competitive pressures; pricing declines; rates of growth in our target markets; prolonged disruptions of our contract manufacturers' facilities or other significant operations; our dependence on outsourced service providers for certain key business services and their ability to execute to our requirements; our ability to maintain or improve gross margin; cost-containment measures; legislative, trade, tariffs, and regulatory actions; integration, unexpected charges or expenses in connection with our recent acquisitions; the impact of legal proceedings and compliance risks; implementation of our new ERP system; our ability to protect our intellectual property and the unpredictability of any associated litigation expenses; any expenses or reputational damage associated with resolving customer product and warranty and indemnification claims; our ability to sell to new types of customers and to keep pace with technological advances; market acceptance of the end products into which our products are designed; and other events and trends on a national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature. Our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which you may obtain for free at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, discuss some of the important risk factors that may affect our business, results of operations, and financial condition. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

"GAAP" refers to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. This announcement includes non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in Regulation G promulgated by the SEC. We believe that our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In this announcement, we report the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted basis net income, Adjusted basis net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Investment Income, Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, non-cash costs and expenses arising from purchase accounting adjustments, litigation provisions, gain from legal settlement and certain other adjustments as detailed in the accompanying non-GAAP reconciliation), and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted basis net income excludes the impact of intangible assets amortization expense, stock-based compensation, non-cash interest expense, acquisition and integration expenses, non-cash costs and expenses arising from purchase accounting adjustments, litigation provisions, gain on legal settlement and certain other adjustments as shown in the non-GAAP reconciliation provided in the table at the end of this announcement. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with an overall understanding of the financial performance and future prospects of our core business activities. Internally, these non-GAAP measures are significant measures used by management for purposes of evaluating our core operating performance, establishing internal budgets, calculating return on investment for development programs and growth initiatives, comparing performance with internal forecasts and targeted business models, strategic planning, evaluating and valuing potential acquisition candidates and how their operations compare to our operations, and benchmarking performance externally against our competitors. We believe this non-GAAP financial information provides additional insight into our ongoing performance and have therefore chosen to provide this information to investors for a more consistent basis of comparison and to help them evaluate our results of ongoing operations and enable more meaningful period-to-period comparisons. The presentation of these and other similar items in our non-GAAP financial results should not be interpreted as implying that these items are non-recurring, infrequent, or unusual. We have not included a quantitative reconciliation of our quarterly financial guidance for Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted basis net income per diluted share to revenues and net loss per share, respectively, as the GAAP measures that we exclude from our non-GAAP financial information are difficult to reliably provide at this time without unreasonable effort.

CalAmp and LoJack and the related logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp Corp. and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries, and/or the European Union. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

CALAMP CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)



































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended

August 31,



August 31,



2019



2018



2019



2018



































Revenues $

93,236

$

96,037

$

182,306

$

190,925

Cost of revenues



55,566





56,216





109,225





113,013

Gross profit



37,670





39,821





73,081





77,912

Operating expenses:































Research and development



7,924





7,599





14,810





14,200

Selling and marketing



15,868





12,523





30,515





25,020

General and administrative



12,893





11,991





30,377





25,427

Restructuring



2,272





566





2,272





3,949

Intangible asset amortization



3,318





2,893





6,358





5,641







42,275





35,572





84,332





74,237

Operating (loss) income



(4,605)





4,249





(11,251)





3,675

Non-operating income (expense):































Investment income



1,256





1,007





3,337





1,860

Interest expense



(5,555)





(3,767)





(11,011)





(6,432)

Gain on legal settlement



-





-





-





13,333

Loss on extinguishment of debt



-





(2,033)





-





(2,033)

Other income (expense)



193





(277)





(206)





(503)







(4,106)





(5,070)





(7,880)





6,225

Income (loss) before income taxes and impairment loss and equity in net loss of affiliate



(8,711)





(821)





(19,131)





9,900

Income tax benefit (provision)



1,342





497





3,599





(1,274)

Income (loss) before impairment loss and equity in net loss of affiliate



(7,369)





(324)





(15,532)





8,626

Impairment loss and equity in net loss of affiliate



-





(530)





(530)





(969)

Net income (loss) $

(7,369)

$

(854)

$

(16,062)

$

7,657

Earnings (loss) per share:































Basic $

(0.22)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.48)

$

0.22

Diluted $

(0.22)

$

(0.02)

$

(0.48)

$

0.21



































Shares used in computing earnings































(loss) per share:































Basic



33,568





34,850





33,475





35,141

Diluted



33,568





34,850





33,475





36,073







































CALAMP CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)

August 31,

February 28,

2019

2019 Assets

























Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents $

193,684

$

256,500 Short-term marketable securities



7,789





17,512 Accounts receivable, net



75,600





78,079 Inventories



49,541





32,033 Prepaid expenses and other current assets



24,555





19,373 Total current assets



351,169





403,497















Property and equipment, net



56,920





27,023 Operating lease right-of-use assets



27,977





- Deferred income tax assets



27,863





22,626 Goodwill



104,037





80,805 Other intangible assets, net



69,322





47,165 Other assets



22,154





22,510

















$

659,442

$

603,626















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





























Current liabilities:













Current portion of long-term debt $

124,181

$

- Accounts payable



40,270





39,898 Accrued payroll and employee benefits



9,329





8,808 Deferred revenue



31,889





24,264 Other current liabilities



15,325





10,622 Total current liabilities



220,994





83,592















Long-term debt, net of current portion



175,916





275,905 Operating lease liabilities



29,780





- Other non-current liabilities



39,456





38,476















Stockholders' equity:













Common stock



341





336 Additional paid-in capital



213,192





208,205 Accumulated deficit



(18,289)





(2,227) Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,948)





(661) Total stockholders' equity



193,296





205,653

$

659,442

$

603,626



















CALAMP CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)





















Six Months Ended



August 31,





2019



2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:















Net income (loss) $

(16,062)

$

7,657

Depreciation



9,036





4,341

Intangible asset amortization expense



6,358





5,641

Stock-based compensation expense



5,726





5,147

Amortization of debt issue costs and discount



7,606





4,537

Impairment of operating lease right-of-use (ROU) assets



1,210





-

Noncash operating lease cost



3,100





-

Revenue assigned to factors



(3,109)





-

Loss on extinguishment of debt



-





2,033

Impairment loss on cost method investment



-





326

Tax benefits on vested and exercised equity awards



-





525

Deferred tax assets, net



(3,437)





(211)

Impairment loss and equity in net loss of affiliate



530





969

Other



456





115

Changes in operating assets and liabilities



(11,794)





5,753 NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES



(380)





36,833

















CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:















Proceeds from maturities and sale of marketable securities



27,340





32,792

Purchases of marketable securities



(17,617)





(40,312)

Capital expenditures



(10,720)





(5,770)

Acquisition, net of cash acquired



(60,634)





-

Advances to affiliate



(530)





(1,063)

Other



3





(78) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES



(62,158)





(14,431)

















CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:















Proceeds from issuance of 2025 Convertible Notes



-





230,000

Payment of debt issuance costs of 2025 Convertible Notes



-





(7,305)

Purchase of capped call on 2025 Convertible Notes



-





(21,160)

Repurchase of 2020 Convertible Notes



-





(53,683)

Proceeds on unwind of note hedge and warrants on 2020 Convertible Notes



-





3,122

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of vested equity awards



(1,729)





(3,347)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options and contributions to employee stock purchase plan



995





101

Repurchases of common stock



-





(28,564) NET CASH (USED IN) PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES



(734)





119,164

















EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGE ON CASH



456





(197) Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(62,816)





141,369 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



256,500





132,603 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $

193,684

$

273,972

CALAMP CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP

(Unaudited)

GAAP refers to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. This announcement includes historical non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe that our presentation of historical non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to investors. The presentation of historical non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In this announcement, we report the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted basis net income, Adjusted basis net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Investment Income, Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and stock-based compensation, gain on legal settlement and other adjustments as identified below), and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with an overall understanding of the financial performance and future prospects of our core business activities. Specifically, we believe that the use of these non-GAAP measures facilitates the comparison of results of core business operations between its current and past periods.

The reconciliation of GAAP basis net income (loss) to Adjusted basis (non-GAAP) net income is as follows (in thousands except per share amounts):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

August 31,

August 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 GAAP basis net income (loss) $

(7,369)

$

(854)

$

(16,062)

$

7,657































Intangible assets amortization expense



3,318





2,893





6,358





5,641 Stock-based compensation expense



3,183





2,680





5,726





5,147 Non-cash interest expense



3,863





2,355





7,606





4,067 GAAP basis income tax provision (benefit)



(1,342)





(497)





(3,599)





1,274 Impairment loss and equity in net loss of affiliate



-





530





530





969 Acquisition and integration related expenses



46





-





1,190





- Loss on extinguishment of debt



-





2,033





-





2,033 Realized gain on investment of equity securities



-





-





-





629 Gain on legal settlement



-





-





-





(13,333) Litigation and non-recurring legal expenses



777





1,023





4,584





3,137 Restructuring



2,272





566





2,272





3,949 Other



459





447





920





692 Adjusted basis income before income taxes



5,207





11,176





9,525





21,862 Income tax provision (non-GAAP basis) (a)



(450)





(200)





(600)





(400) Adjusted basis net income $

4,757

$

10,976

$

8,925

$

21,462































Adjusted basis net income per diluted share $

0.14

$

0.31

$

0.26

$

0.59































Weighted average common shares outstanding on diluted basis



33,799





35,718





33,766





36,073































(a) The non-GAAP income tax provision represents cash taxes paid or payable for the period after giving effect to the utilization of net operating losses and tax credit carryforwards.

The reconciliation of GAAP-basis net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margin are as follows (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



August 31,



August 31,



2019



2018



2019



2018









































GAAP basis net income (loss) $

(7,369)



$

(854)



$

(16,062)



$

7,657









































Investment income



(1,256)







(1,007)







(3,337)







(1,860)

Interest expense



5,555







3,767







11,011







6,432

Income tax provision (benefit)



(1,342)







(497)







(3,599)







1,274

Depreciation and amortization



8,509







5,191







15,394







9,982

Stock-based compensation



3,183







2,680







5,726







5,147

Impairment loss and equity in net loss of affiliate



-







530







530







969

Loss on extinguishment of debt



-







2,033







-







2,033

Acquisition and integration related expenses



46







-







1,190







-

Litigation and non-recurring legal expenses



777







1,023







4,584







3,137

Gain on legal settlement



-







-







-







(13,333)

Restructuring



2,272







566







2,272







3,949

Other



272







257







507







479

Adjusted EBITDA $

10,647



$

13,689



$

18,216



$

25,866









































Revenue $

93,236



$

96,037



$

182,306



$

190,925









































Adjusted EBITDA margin



11 %





14 %





10 %





14 %

