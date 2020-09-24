CalAmp Reports Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, today reported financial results for its second quarter ended August 31, 2020.

"Our second quarter results reflect strong sequential growth in our Software and Subscription Services revenue primarily due to increased installation activity across our geographies as automotive dealerships and school districts advanced plans for reopening, and further supported by solid demand for our K-12 fleet management and LoJack International services," said Jeff Gardner, CalAmp's president and chief executive officer. "Additionally, our largest customer, Caterpillar, had a strong quarter as we continue to support their 3G-to-4G LTE upgrade."

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Overview

Consolidated revenue was $83.5 million , up 4.1% sequentially and down 10.4% year-over-year due to a decline in Telematics Systems revenue largely attributable to the COVID-19 impact on MRM Telematics and LoJack U.S. SVR (Stolen Vehicle Recovery) product sales.

, up 4.1% sequentially and down 10.4% year-over-year due to a decline in Telematics Systems revenue largely attributable to the COVID-19 impact on MRM Telematics and LoJack U.S. SVR (Stolen Vehicle Recovery) product sales. Software & Subscription Services revenue was $33.7 million , up 20.2% sequentially and 8.0% year-over-year and representing 40.3% of consolidated revenue.

, up 20.2% sequentially and 8.0% year-over-year and representing 40.3% of consolidated revenue. Network & OEM products revenue increased to $17.2 million , due to strong sequential growth with its largest customer.

, due to strong sequential growth with its largest customer. LoJack U.S. SVR products revenue was $9.1 million , up 37.0% sequentially, due to an increase in product installations as U.S. auto dealerships reopened from government-imposed pandemic shutdowns.

, up 37.0% sequentially, due to an increase in product installations as U.S. auto dealerships reopened from government-imposed pandemic shutdowns. Gross margin was 36.9%, reflecting the decline in Telematics Systems revenue as well as a one-time charge for the resolution of a product performance matter.

GAAP net loss was $9.5 million , or a loss of $0.28 per share, with adjusted basis non-GAAP net loss of $1.0 million , or a loss of $0.03 per share.

, or a loss of per share, with adjusted basis non-GAAP net loss of , or a loss of per share. Operating cash flow was $8.2 million , with adjusted EBITDA of $5.4 million and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.5%.

, with adjusted EBITDA of and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.5%. Ended the quarter with $107.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and approximately $262.6 million in outstanding debt, including $230 million of the 2.0% Convertible Senior Notes due in August 2025 .

Business and Recent Highlights

Received OCTANe's Best Consumer Innovation Award for Here Comes The Bus, as well as the 2020 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award for CalAmp iOn Vision ™ video intelligence solutions, and CalAmp iOn ™ Suite was named to Equipment Today's 2020 Contractors' Top 50 New Products List.

video intelligence solutions, and CalAmp iOn Suite was named to Equipment Today's 2020 Contractors' Top 50 New Products List. Extended relationship with Caterpillar to accelerate migration of existing fleets to 4G LTE.

Announced an agreement with major Italian dealership, Maldarizzi Automotive, to install LoJack Connect on all Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), BMW and Mercedes-Benz vehicles sold by the dealership.

Appointed Amal Johnson as Chair of the Board and added new director, Kirsten Wolberg , who has extensive technology and operations experience in the software industry.

as Chair of the Board and added new director, , who has extensive technology and operations experience in the software industry. Released its highly-regarded Bus Guardian, a suite of digital solutions leveraging contact tracing and hygiene verification to help schools more safely and confidently return students to classrooms.

Software & Subscription Services $ 33,696



$ 31,205



$ 61,725



$ 56,716

Telematics Systems





























Telematics Products

40,732





48,934





86,271





100,132

LoJack U.S. SVR Products

9,109





13,097





15,756





25,458



$ 83,537



$ 93,236



$ 163,752



$ 182,306

Gross margin

37 %



40 %



38 %



Net loss $ (9,478)



$ (7,369)



$ (23,900)



$ (16,062)

Net loss per diluted share $ (0.28)



$ (0.22)



$ (0.70)



$ (0.48)

Non-GAAP measures:





























Adjusted basis net income (loss) $ (1,025)



$ 4,757



$ (473)



$ 8,925

Adjusted basis net income (loss) per diluted share $ (0.03)



$ 0.14



$ (0.01)



$ 0.26

Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,403



$ 10,647



$ 11,910



$ 18,216

Adjusted EBITDA margin

6 %



11 %



7 %



August 31,



Description 2020



Cash and cash equivalents $ 107,145



$ 107,404

















Working capital

128,284





116,391

















Deferred revenue

60,105





62,156

















Total debt (carrying value)

204,466





Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Business Outlook

The Company is maintaining its policy of not providing quarterly guidance as visibility into customer demand and product shipments remains uncertain due to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conference Call and Webcast

CalAmp is hosting a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its second quarter fiscal year 2021 results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today. Participants can listen in via webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website at www.calamp.com. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the call. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 833-714-0868 (+1-778-560-2625 for international callers) and using the Conference ID # 5650228. Following the call, an audio replay will also be available by calling 800-585-8367 or +1-416-621-4642 and entering the Conference ID# 5650228. The audio replay will be available through October 1, 2020.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. CalAmp, headquartered in Irvine, California, has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. LoJack®, Tracker™ and Here Comes The Bus® and Bus Guardian are CalAmp brands. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning CalAmp. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that address our expected future business and financial performance and statements about (i) our plans, objectives and intentions with respect to future operations, services and products, (ii) our competitive position and opportunities, and (iii) other statements identified by words such as such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "potential", "believe", "seek", "could", "estimate", "judgment", "targeting", "should", "anticipate", "predict" "project", "aim", "goal", and similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, current market trends and market conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Particular uncertainties that could materially affect future results include any risks associated with global economic conditions and concerns; the effects of global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks, such as the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; our ability to successfully and timely accomplish our transformation to a SaaS company; our transition out of the automotive vehicle financing business; competitive pressures; pricing declines; demand for our MRM products; rates of growth in our target markets; prolonged disruptions of our contract manufacturers' facilities or other significant operations; the ongoing diversification of our global supply chain; our dependence on outsourced service providers for certain key business services and their ability to execute to our requirements; our ability to improve gross margin; cost-containment measures; legislative, trade, tariff, and regulatory actions; integration, unexpected charges or expenses in connection with our recent acquisitions; the impact of legal proceedings and compliance risks; implementation of our new ERP system; the impact on our business and reputation from information technology system failures, network disruptions or losses or unauthorized access to, or release of, confidential information; the ability of the Company to comply with laws and regulations regarding data protection; our ability to protect our intellectual property and the unpredictability of any associated litigation expenses; any expenses or reputational damage associated with resolving customer product and warranty and indemnification claims; our ability to sell to new types of customers and to keep pace with technological advances; market acceptance of the end products into which our products are designed; and other events and trends on a national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect our financial results is included in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings, which you may obtain for free at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, which speak as of their respective dates except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

"GAAP" refers to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. This announcement includes non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in Regulation G promulgated by the SEC. We believe that our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In this announcement, we report the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted basis net income (loss), Adjusted basis net income (loss) per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Investment Income, Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, non-cash costs and expenses arising from purchase accounting adjustments, litigation provisions, impairment loss and certain other adjustments as detailed in the accompanying non-GAAP reconciliation), and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted basis net income (loss) excludes the impact of intangible assets amortization expense, stock-based compensation, non-cash interest expense, acquisition and integration expenses, non-cash costs and expenses arising from purchase accounting adjustments, litigation provisions, income tax provision adjustments, impairment loss and certain other adjustments as shown in the non-GAAP reconciliation provided in the table at the end of this announcement. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with additional information about our financial performance and future prospects of our core business activities. Internally, these non-GAAP measures are significant measures used by management for purposes of evaluating our core operating performance, establishing internal budgets, calculating return on investment for development programs and growth initiatives, comparing performance with internal forecasts and targeted business models, strategic planning, evaluating and valuing potential acquisition candidates and how their operations compare to our operations, and benchmarking performance externally against our competitors. We believe this non-GAAP financial information provides additional insight into our ongoing performance and have therefore chosen to provide this information to investors to help them evaluate our results of ongoing operations and enable additional period-to-period comparisons. The presentation of these and other similar items in our non-GAAP financial results should not be interpreted as implying that these items are non-recurring, infrequent, or unusual.

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, Bus Guardian, iOn Vision and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

CALAMP CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



August 31,



August 31,





2020





2019





2020





Revenues $

83,537



$

93,236



$

163,752



$

182,306

Cost of revenues



52,727







55,566







101,889







109,225

Gross profit



30,810







37,670







61,863







73,081

Research and development



6,989







7,924







13,313







14,810

Selling and marketing



13,493







15,868







26,379







30,515

General and administrative



13,899







12,893







27,568







30,377

Intangible asset amortization



1,844







3,318







3,736







6,358

Restructuring



551







2,272







2,459







2,272

Impairment loss



286







-







4,575







-







37,062







42,275







78,030







84,332

Operating loss



(6,252)







(4,605)







(16,167)







(11,251)

Investment income



680







1,256







698







3,337

Interest expense



(3,857)







(5,555)







(7,934)







(11,011)

Other expense



217







193







9







(206)







(2,960)







(4,106)







(7,227)







(7,880)

Loss before income taxes and impairment loss in investment of affiliate



(9,212)







(8,711)







(23,394)







(19,131)

Income tax benefit (provision)



(266)







1,342







(506)







3,599

Loss before impairment loss in investment of affiliate



(9,478)







(7,369)







(23,900)







(15,532)

Impairment loss in investment of affiliate



-







-







-







(530)

Net loss $

(9,478)



$

(7,369)



$

(23,900)



$

(16,062)

Basic $

(0.28)



$

(0.22)



$

(0.70)



$

(0.48)

Diluted $

(0.28)



$

(0.22)



$

(0.70)



$

Shares used in computing loss per share:





































Basic



34,256







33,568







34,140







33,475

Diluted



34,256







33,568







34,140







CALAMP CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands)

August 31,



February 29,









2020



2020

Current assets:























Cash and cash equivalents





$

107,145



$

107,404

Accounts receivable, net









68,387







72,273

Inventories









31,495







36,778

Prepaid expenses and other current assets









24,274







21,411

Total current assets









231,301







Property and equipment, net









53,640







55,878

Operating lease right-of-use assets









23,428







20,626

Deferred income tax assets









4,565







4,437

Goodwill









102,162







106,335

Other intangible assets, net









41,404







45,895

Other assets









25,032







$

481,532



$

495,805



























Current liabilities:























Current portion of long-term debt





$

5,184



$

33,119

Accounts payable









31,214







28,450

Accrued payroll and employee benefits









10,599







9,049

Deferred revenue









35,001







34,704

Other current liabilities









21,019







16,153

Total current liabilities









103,017







121,475



























Long-term debt, net of current portion









199,282







177,088

Operating lease liabilities









25,225







24,279

Other non-current liabilities









35,030







Stockholders' equity:























Common stock









350







343

Additional paid-in capital









226,368







220,482

Accumulated deficit









(105,565)







(81,531)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(2,175)







(1,375)

Total stockholders' equity









118,978







137,919









$

481,532



$

CALAMP CORP.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS



(Amounts in thousands)



Six Months Ended





August 31,







2020





2019

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



















Net loss $

(23,900)



$

(16,062)



Depreciation



9,983







9,036



Intangible asset amortization expense



3,736







6,358



Stock-based compensation expense



6,469







5,726



Amortization of debt issue costs and discount



5,219







7,606



Impairment losses



4,575







1,210



Noncash operating lease cost



2,588







3,100



Revenue assigned to factors



(3,349)







(3,109)



Deferred tax assets, net



(105)







(3,437)



Other



301







986



Changes in operating assets and liabilities



8,604







(11,794)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES



14,121







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:



















Proceeds from maturities and sale of marketable securities



6,264







27,340



Purchases of marketable securities



(6,264)







(17,617)



Capital expenditures



(7,563)







(10,720)



Acquisition, net of cash acquired



-







(60,634)



Other



-







(527)

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES



(7,563)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



















Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program Loan



10,000







-



Repayment of Paycheck Protection Program Loan



(10,000)







-



Proceeds from revolving credit facility



20,000







-



Repayment of 2020 Convertible Notes



(27,599)







-



Payments of issuance cost of the revolving credit facility



(56)







-



Taxes paid related to net share settlement of vested equity awards



(1,485)







(1,729)



Proceeds from exercise of stock options and contributions to ESPP



909







995

NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES



(8,231)







EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGE ON CASH



1,414







456

Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(259)







(62,816)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



107,404







256,500

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $

107,145



$

193,684



CALAMP CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP

(Unaudited)

GAAP refers to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. This announcement includes historical non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe that our presentation of historical non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to investors. The presentation of historical non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In this announcement, we report the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted basis net income (loss), Adjusted basis net income (loss) per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Investment Income, Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and stock-based compensation, impairment loss and other adjustments as identified below), and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with an overall understanding of the financial performance and future prospects of our core business activities. Specifically, we believe that the use of these non-GAAP measures facilitates the comparison of results of core business operations between its current and past periods.

The reconciliation of GAAP basis net loss to Adjusted basis (non-GAAP) net income (loss) is as follows (in thousands except per share amounts):



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



August 31,



August 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019

GAAP basis net loss $

(9,478)



$

(7,369)



$

(23,900)



$

(16,062)









































Intangible assets amortization expense



1,844







3,318







3,736







6,358

Stock-based compensation expense



2,846







3,183







5,594







5,726

Non-cash interest expense



2,466







3,863







5,219







7,606

GAAP basis income tax provision (benefit)



266







(1,342)







506







(3,599)

Acquisition and integration related expenses



-







46







-







1,190

Litigation and non-recurring legal expenses



170







777







963







4,584

Impairment loss



286







-







4,575







-

Restructuring



551







2,272







2,459







2,272

Other



174







459







655







1,450

Adjusted basis income (loss) before income taxes



(875)







5,207







(193)







9,525

Income tax provision (non-GAAP basis) (a)



(150)







(450)







(280)







(600)

Adjusted basis net income (loss) $

(1,025)



$

4,757



$

(473)



$

8,925









































Adjusted basis net income (loss) per diluted share $

(0.03)



$

0.14



$

(0.01)



$

0.26









































Weighted average common shares outstanding on a diluted basis



34,256







33,799







34,140







33,766









































Other favorable (unfavorable) impacts to Adjusted basis net income (loss) (b)





































Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustment $

(816)



$

(2,524)



$

(1,757)



$

(5,198)

Resolution of a product performance matter



(1,400)







-







(1,400)







-

Inventory excess and obsolescence



-







-







(596)







-

Total other favorable (unfavorable) impacts to Adjusted basis net income (loss) $

(2,216)



$

(2,524)



$

(3,753)



$

(5,198)



The reconciliation of GAAP-basis net loss to Adjusted EBITDA and the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margin are as follows (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



August 31,



August 31,



2020



2019



2020



2019









































GAAP basis net income (loss) $

(9,478)



$

(7,369)



$

(23,900)



$

(16,062)









































Investment income



(680)







(1,256)







(698)







(3,337)

Interest expense



3,857







5,555







7,934







11,011

Income tax provision (benefit)



266







(1,342)







506







(3,599)

Depreciation and amortization



6,917







8,509







13,719







15,394

Stock-based compensation



2,846







3,183







5,594







5,726

Acquisition and integration related expenses



-







46







-







1,190

Litigation and non-recurring legal expenses



170







777







963







4,584

Impairment loss



286







-







4,575







-

Restructuring



551







2,272







2,459







2,272

Other



668







272







758







1,037

Adjusted EBITDA $

5,403



$

10,647



$

11,910



$

18,216









































Other favorable (unfavorable) impacts to Adjusted EBITDA (b)





































Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustment $

(816)



$

(2,524)



$

(1,757)



$

(5,198)

Resolution of a product performance matter



(1,400)







-







(1,400)







-

Inventory excess and obsolescence



-







-







(596)







-

Total other favorable (unfavorable) impacts to Adjusted EBITDA $

(2,216)



$

(2,524)



$

(3,753)



$

(5,198)









































Revenue $

83,537



$

93,236



$

163,752



$

182,306









































Adjusted EBITDA margin



6 %





11 %





7 %





10 %

(a) The non-GAAP income tax provision represents cash taxes paid or payable for the period after giving effect to the utilization of net operating losses and tax credit carryforwards. (b) Other favorable (unfavorable) impacts to Adjusted basis net income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA represent financial impacts that cannot be included in these Non-GAAP measures, but management believes can provide insights into underlying operational earnings for the periods presented above. These items include deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustment resulting from business acquisitions which reduces revenue and gross profit, resolution of a product performance matter with a customer and inventories related to the automotive vehicle financing business that are obsolete or in excess of demand forecast.

