CalAmp Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global connected intelligence company helping businesses and people track, monitor and recover vital assets with real-time visibility and insights, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 ended February 28, 2021. On March 16, 2021, the Company announced that Spireon acquired its LoJack North America business, which is being accounted for as discontinued operations and thereby excluded from the reported financial results from continuing operations.

"Revenue from continuing operations in the fourth quarter increased sequentially and year-over-year due to robust customer demand in support of the 3G-to-4G upgrade cycle, particularly at our largest customer," commented Jeff Gardner, CalAmp's president and chief executive officer. "This growth was further supported by gradual improvements in certain markets and geographies combined with sustained demand for our SaaS solutions.

"More recently, we were very pleased to have reached an agreement with Spireon to sell the LoJack North America business. We are now strategically aligned and well positioned as we enter our first fiscal quarter with near-record customer backlog. We remain cautious as we work with our suppliers to closely manage supply chain shortages for certain components. We are focused on aggressively expanding our global SaaS solutions to drive margins, profitability and cash flow in the coming fiscal year and beyond."

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Overview

Consolidated revenue from continuing operations was $81.9 million for the fourth quarter and $308.6 million for fiscal year 2021, which excludes $7.6 million and $32.7 million of LoJack North America revenue, respectively.

for the fourth quarter and for fiscal year 2021, which excludes and of LoJack North America revenue, respectively. Software & Subscription Services (S&SS) revenue for the fourth quarter was $34.7 million , representing 42.3% of consolidated revenue, and $129.9 million for the full year, which was up 5.2% from the prior year.

, representing 42.3% of consolidated revenue, and for the full year, which was up 5.2% from the prior year. Telematics Products revenue for the quarter was $47.3 million , which was up 6.3% sequentially due to strong demand from the 3G-to-4G transition, and down 9.9% for the full year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

, which was up 6.3% sequentially due to strong demand from the 3G-to-4G transition, and down 9.9% for the full year due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales to its largest customer reached another quarterly record of $18.6 million , representing growth of 12.9% sequentially, and $59.6 million for the full year, representing growth of 19.0%.

, representing growth of 12.9% sequentially, and for the full year, representing growth of 19.0%. Gross margin for the quarter increased 240 basis points sequentially to 42.2% and increased 70 basis points for the full year to 39.7%.

GAAP net loss from continuing operations for the quarter was $3.2 million , or a loss of $0.09 per share.

, or a loss of per share. Adjusted basis non-GAAP net income for the quarter was $4.8 million , or $0.14 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $9.9 million , or 12% of revenue, and $32.1 million for the full year, or 10% of revenue.

, or 12% of revenue, and for the full year, or 10% of revenue. Total S&SS subscribers increased to 954,000, an increase of 8% from the prior year, after excluding the Automotive Vehicle Finance business.

Ended the quarter with $94.6 million in cash and cash equivalents with operating cash flow from continuing operations for the year of $33.0 million .

in cash and cash equivalents with operating cash flow from continuing operations for the year of . Free cash flow from continuing operations increased to $21.6 million , up from an outflow of $14.5 million in the prior year.

Other Business and Recent Highlights

Launched new SC iOn Supply Chain Visibility solution for refrigerated vaccines, pharmaceuticals and other high-value shipments.

Introduced a new flexible and data-enriched intuitive user interface (UI) for its CalAmp iOn™ fully integrated solutions suite of fleet and asset management applications.

CGTE, a dealer for the Cat® Rental Store in Italy for Caterpillar machinery, selected CalAmp's LoJack Italia to protect its rental fleet of equipment against theft and to collect real-time data for fleet and logistics management.

for Caterpillar machinery, selected CalAmp's LoJack Italia to protect its rental fleet of equipment against theft and to collect real-time data for fleet and logistics management. Molly Maid , the nation's leading residential cleaning franchise, adopted CalAmp's iOn™ fleet tracking and asset management solution to offer franchise owners real-time visibility into their fleet activity and mobile workforces.

, the nation's leading residential cleaning franchise, adopted CalAmp's iOn™ fleet tracking and asset management solution to offer franchise owners real-time visibility into their fleet activity and mobile workforces. Collaborated with Alarm.com to offer customers the benefits of a vehicle monitoring solution as an integrated feature of its smart home security systems.

Signed multi-year agreement with Localiza to add more value-added telematics to Brazil's car rental industry.

Summary Financial Information From Continuing Operations:













(In thousands except per share amounts)



































Three Months Ended



Fiscal Year Ended





February 28/29



February 28/29

Description

2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues:































Software & Subscription Services (S&SS)

$ 34,668



$ 34,458



$ 129,933



$ 123,460

Telematics Products



47,279





42,628





178,654





198,313





$ 81,947



$ 77,086



$ 308,587



$ 321,773

Gross margin



42 %



38 %



40 %



39 %

































Net loss

$ (3,221)



$ (39,224)



$ (21,157)



$ (51,552)

Net loss per diluted share

$ (0.09)



$ (1.16)



$ (0.62)



$ (1.54)

Non-GAAP measures:































Adjusted basis net income

$ 4,840



$ 2,440



$ 10,360



$ 18,370

Adjusted basis net income per diluted share

$ 0.14



$ 0.07



$ 0.30



$ 0.54

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 9,901



$ 8,719



$ 32,106



$ 38,909

Adjusted EBITDA margin



12 %



11 %



10 %



12 %





































February 28/29,

















Description

2021



2020

















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 94,624



$ 107,404

















Working capital



103,267





111,219

















Deferred revenue



52,817





57,071

















Free cash flows



21,641





(14,464)

















Total debt (carrying value)



186,471





210,207



















































S&SS Supplemental Information:































S&SS annual recurring revenue

$ 97,257



$ 85,812

















Less: Automotive vehicle finance



(9,856)





(9,884)

















Other S&SS annual recurring revenue

$ 87,401



$ 75,928



















































S&SS remaining performance obligation

$ 145,070



$ 129,410

















Less: Automotive vehicle finance



(8,566)





(14,299)

















Other S&SS remaining performance obligation

$ 136,504



$ 115,111



















































Total S&SS subscribers



1,286





1,323

















Less: Automotive vehicle finance



(332)





(439)

















Other S&SS subscribers



954





884





















































First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Business Outlook

The Company is maintaining its policy of not providing quarterly guidance as visibility into product shipments remains uncertain due to global supply shortages and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conference Call and Webcast

CalAmp is hosting a conference call for analysts and investors to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today. Participants can listen in via webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of our website at www.calamp.com. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the call. The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 833-714-0868 (+1-778-560-2625 for international callers) and using the Conference ID # 8681517. Following the call, an audio replay will also be available by calling 800-585-8367 or +1-416-621-4642 and entering the Conference ID# 8681517. The audio replay will be available through April 29, 2021.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a connected intelligence company that helps people and businesses work smarter. We partner with transportation and logistics, industrial equipment, government and automotive industries to deliver insights that help businesses make the right decisions. Our applications, platforms and smart devices allow them to track, monitor and recover their vital assets with real-time visibility that reduces costs, maximizes productivity and improves safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has 22 million products installed and approximately 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning CalAmp. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that address our expected future business and financial performance and statements about (i) our plans, objectives and intentions with respect to future operations, services and products, (ii) our competitive position and opportunities, and (iii) other statements identified by words such as such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "potential", "believe", "seek", "could", "estimate", "judgment", "targeting", "should", "anticipate", "predict" "project", "aim", "goal", and similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, current market trends and market conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of our control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Particular uncertainties that could materially affect future results include any risks associated with global economic conditions and concerns; the effects of global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks, such as the recent coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; disruptions in sales, operations, relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, and consumers given our sale of LoJack North America operations to Spireon; our ability to successfully and timely accomplish our transformation to a SaaS solutions provider; our transition out of the automotive vehicle financing business; competitive pressures; pricing declines; demand for our telematics products; rates of growth in our target markets; prolonged disruptions of our contract manufacturers' facilities or other significant operations; force majeure or force-majeure-like events at our contract manufacturers' facilities including component shortages; the ongoing diversification of our global supply chain; our dependence on outsourced service providers for certain key business services and their ability to execute to our requirements; our ability to improve gross margin; cost-containment measures; legislative, trade, tariff, and regulatory actions; integration, unexpected charges or expenses in connection with our recent acquisitions; the impact of legal proceedings and compliance risks; implementation of our new ERP system; the impact on our business and reputation from information technology system failures, network disruptions, cyber-attacks, or losses or unauthorized access to, or release of, confidential information; the ability of the Company to comply with laws and regulations regarding data protection; our ability to protect our intellectual property and the unpredictability of any associated litigation expenses; any expenses or reputational damage associated with resolving customer product and warranty and indemnification claims; our ability to sell to new types of customers and to keep pace with technological advances; market acceptance of the end products into which our products are designed; and other events and trends on a national, regional and global scale, including those of a political, economic, business, competitive, and regulatory nature. More information on these risks and other potential factors that could affect our financial results is included in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections of our most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings, which you may obtain for free at the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, which speak as of their respective dates except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

"GAAP" refers to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. This announcement includes non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in Regulation G promulgated by the SEC. We believe that our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures are provided in addition to, and not as a substitute for measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In this announcement, we report the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted basis net income, Adjusted basis net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Investment Income, Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition and integration expenses, non-cash costs and expenses arising from purchase accounting adjustments, litigation provisions, impairment losses and certain other adjustments as detailed in the accompanying non-GAAP reconciliation), and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Adjusted basis net income (loss) excludes the impact of intangible asset amortization expense, stock-based compensation, non-cash interest expense, acquisition and integration expenses, non-cash costs and expenses arising from purchase accounting adjustments, litigation provisions, income tax provision adjustments, impairment losses and certain other adjustments as shown in the non-GAAP reconciliation provided in the table at the end of this announcement. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with additional information about our financial performance and future prospects of our core business activities. Internally, these non-GAAP measures are significant measures used by management for purposes of evaluating our core operating performance, establishing internal budgets, calculating return on investment for development programs and growth initiatives, comparing performance with internal forecasts and targeted business models, strategic planning, evaluating and valuing potential acquisition candidates and how their operations compare to our operations, and benchmarking performance externally against our competitors. We believe this non-GAAP financial information provides additional insight into our ongoing performance and have therefore chosen to provide this information to investors to help them evaluate our results of ongoing operations and enable additional period-to-period comparisons. The presentation of these and other similar items in our non-GAAP financial results should not be interpreted as implying that these items are non-recurring, infrequent, or unusual.

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, Bus Guardian, iOn Vision and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® North American Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

CALAMP CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)











































Three Months Ended



Fiscal Year Ended



February 28/29



February 28/29





2021





2020





2021





2020









































Revenues $

81,947



$

77,086



$

308,587



$

321,773

Cost of revenues



47,347







47,500







186,182







196,280

Gross profit



34,600







29,586







122,405







125,493

Operating expenses:





































Research and development



6,886







6,414







25,811







26,993

Selling and marketing



12,459







12,348







46,202







47,379

General and administrative



13,174







10,924







49,077







49,479

Intangible asset amortization



1,214







1,326







4,781







5,871

Restructuring



617







1,169







2,534







2,465

Impairment losses



539







5,754







825







5,754







34,889







37,935







129,230







137,941

Operating loss



(289)







(8,349)







(6,825)







(12,448)

Non-operating income (expense):





































Investment income



837







52







2,119







4,497

Interest expense



(3,673)







(4,098)







(15,487)







(20,096)

Loss on extinguishment of debt



-







-







-







(2,408)

Other expense, net



(360)







(139)







(403)







(113)







(3,196)







(4,185)







(13,771)







(18,120)

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes and impairment loss on investment in affiliate



(3,485)







(12,534)







(20,596)







(30,568)

Income tax benefit (provision) from continuing operations



264







(26,690)







(561)







(20,454)

Loss from continuing operations before impairment loss on investment in affiliate



(3,221)







(39,224)







(21,157)







(51,022)

Impairment loss on investment in affiliate



-







-







-







(530)

Loss from continuing operations



(3,221)







(39,224)







(21,157)







(51,552)

Loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



(5,508)







(16,603)







(35,152)







(27,752)

Net loss $

(8,729)



$

(55,827)



$

(56,309)



$

(79,304)

Loss per share - continuing operations:





































Basic $

(0.09)



$

(1.16)



$

(0.62)



$

(1.54)

Diluted $

(0.09)



$

(1.16)



$

(0.62)



$

(1.54)

Loss per share - discontinued operations:





































Basic $

(0.16)



$

(0.49)



$

(1.02)



$

(0.82)

Diluted $

(0.16)



$

(0.49)



$

(1.02)



$

(0.82)

Loss per share:





































Basic $

(0.25)



$

(1.65)



$

(1.64)



$

(2.36)

Diluted $

(0.25)



$

(1.65)



$

(1.64)



$

(2.36)









































Shares used in computing loss per share:





































Basic



34,685







33,915







34,389







33,670

Diluted



34,685







33,915







34,389







33,670









































- more -



CALAMP CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands)

(Unaudited)









February 28/29,









2021



2020

Assets













































Current assets:























Cash and cash equivalents





$

94,624



$

107,404

Accounts receivable, net









63,325







64,639

Inventories









23,663







32,472

Prepaid expenses and other current assets









24,804







20,433

Current assets of discontinued operations









7,872







12,918

Total current assets









214,288







237,866



























Property and equipment, net









41,081







55,878

Operating lease right-of-use assets









14,273







20,626

Deferred income tax assets









4,889







4,437

Goodwill









94,617







94,312

Other intangible assets, net









37,488







42,954

Other assets









27,169







24,514

Non-current assets of discontinued operations









-







15,218

Total assets





$

433,805



$

495,805



























Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















































Current liabilities:























Current portion of long-term debt





$

4,317



$

33,119

Accounts payable









35,767







24,635

Accrued payroll and employee benefits









12,761







9,049

Deferred revenue









32,924







32,427

Other current liabilities









17,380







14,499

Current liabilities of discontinued operations









4,096







7,746

Total current liabilities









107,245







121,475



























Long-term debt, net of current portion









182,154







177,088

Operating lease liabilities









17,061







24,279

Other non-current liabilities









30,487







32,236

Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations









1,773







2,808

Total liabilities









338,720







357,886

Stockholders' equity:























Common stock









352







343

Additional paid-in capital









233,692







220,482

Accumulated deficit









(137,974)







(81,531)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss









(985)







(1,375)

Total stockholders' equity









95,085







137,919

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$

433,805



$

495,805



























- more -





CALAMP CORP.



CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



(Amounts in thousands)



(Unaudited)



























Fiscal Year Ended





February 28/29







2021





2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:



















Net loss $

(56,309)



$

(79,304)



Less: Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



(35,152)







(27,752)



Net loss from continuing operations



(21,157)







(51,552)



Depreciation



17,221







17,441



Intangible asset amortization



4,781







5,871



Stock-based compensation



11,364







10,667



Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount



10,180







13,764



Impairment losses



825







5,754



Noncash operating lease cost



421







1,534



Revenue assigned to factors



(6,291)







(6,844)



Loss on extinguishment of debt



-







2,408



Deferred tax assets, net



(1)







18,552



Other



723







1,129



Changes in operating assets and liabilities of continuing operations



14,931







(11,887)



Net cash provided by continuing operations



32,997







6,837



Net cash provided by (used in) discontinued operations



(4,412)







4,707

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES



28,585







11,544























CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:



















Proceeds from maturities and sale of marketable securities



6,264







37,055



Purchases of marketable securities



(6,264)







(19,543)



Capital expenditures



(11,356)







(21,301)



Acquisitions, net of cash acquired



-







(60,652)



Other



-







(366)



Net cash used in continuing operations



(11,356)







(64,807)



Net cash used in discontinued operations



(2,338)







(891)

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES



(13,694)







(65,698)























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:



















Proceeds from Paycheck Protection Program Loan



10,000







-



Repayment of Paycheck Protection Program Loan



(10,000)







-



Proceeds from revolving credit facility, net of issuance costs



19,944







-



Repayment of 2020 Convertible Notes



(27,599)







-



Repurchase of 2020 Convertible Notes



-







(94,683)



Repayment of revolving credit facility



(20,000)







-



Taxes paid related to net share settlement of vested equity awards



(1,628)







(2,007)



Proceeds from exercise of stock options and contributions to ESPP



1,967







1,870

NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES



(27,316)







(94,820)























EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



(355)







(122)

Net change in cash and cash equivalents



(12,780)







(149,096)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



107,404







256,500

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $

94,624



$

107,404



CALAMP CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES TO GAAP

(Unaudited)

GAAP refers to financial information presented in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. This announcement includes historical non-GAAP financial measures, as defined in Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. We believe that our presentation of historical non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to investors. The presentation of historical non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In this announcement, we report the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted basis net income, Adjusted basis net income per diluted share, Adjusted EBITDA (Earnings Before Investment Income, Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization and stock-based compensation, impairment loss and other adjustments as identified below), and Adjusted EBITDA margin. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to provide investors with an overall understanding of the financial performance and future prospects of our core business activities. Specifically, we believe that the use of these non-GAAP measures facilitates the comparison of results of core business operations between current and past periods.

The reconciliation of GAAP basis net loss to Adjusted basis (non-GAAP) net income is as follows (in thousands except per share amounts):



Three Months Ended



Fiscal Year Ended



February 28/29



February 28/29



2021



2020



2021



2020









































GAAP basis net loss $

(8,729)



$

(55,827)



$

(56,309)



$

(79,304)









































Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



5,508



$

16,603



$

35,152



$

27,752

Intangible assets amortization



1,214







1,326







4,781







5,871

Stock-based compensation



2,870







2,644







10,357







10,667

Non-cash interest expense



2,468







2,723







10,180







13,764

GAAP basis income tax provision (benefit)



(264)







26,690







561







20,454

Acquisition and integration related expenses



-







638







-







2,210

Loss on extinguishment of debt



-







-







-







2,408

Litigation and non-recurring legal expenses



689







672







2,262







6,213

Impairment losses



539







5,754







825







5,754

Restructuring



617







1,169







2,534







2,465

Other



148







198







667







1,166

Adjusted basis income before income taxes



5,060







2,590







11,010







19,420

Income tax provision (non-GAAP basis) (a)



(220)







(150)







(650)







(1,050)

Adjusted basis net income $

4,840



$

2,440



$

10,360



$

18,370









































Adjusted basis net income per diluted share $

0.14



$

0.07



$

0.30



$

0.54









































Weighted average common shares outstanding on a diluted basis



35,606







34,162







34,768







33,934



The reconciliation of GAAP-basis net loss to Adjusted EBITDA and the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margin are as follows (dollars in thousands):



Three Months Ended



Fiscal Year Ended



February 28/29



February 28/29



2021



2020



2021



2020









































GAAP basis net loss $

(8,729)



$

(55,827)



$

(56,309)



$

(79,304)









































Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax



5,508







16,603







35,152







27,752

Investment income



(837)







(52)







(2,119)







(4,497)

Interest expense



3,673







4,098







15,487







20,096

Income tax provision (benefit)



(264)







26,690







561







20,454

Depreciation and amortization



5,345







6,476







22,002







23,312

Stock-based compensation



2,870







2,644







10,357







10,667

Loss on extinguishment of debt



-







-







-







2,408

Acquisition and integration related expenses



-







638







-







2,210

Litigation and non-recurring legal expenses



689







672







2,262







6,213

Impairment losses



539







5,754







825







5,754

Restructuring



617







1,169







2,534







2,465

Other



490







(146)







1,354







1,379

Adjusted EBITDA $

9,901



$

8,719



$

32,106



$

38,909









































Other favorable (unfavorable) impacts to Adjusted basis net

income and Adjusted EBITDA (b)





































Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustment $

(564)



$

(1,450)



$

(3,099)



$

(8,622)

Resolution of a product performance matter



-







-







(1,400)







-

Manufacturing variances



-







(1,849)







-







(4,326)

Inventory excess and obsolescence



-







(1,038)







(596)







(2,896)

Total other favorable (unfavorable) impacts to Adjusted

EBITDA $

(564)



$

(4,337)



$

(5,095)



$

(15,844)









































Revenue $

81,947



$

77,086



$

308,587



$

321,773









































Adjusted EBITDA margin



12 %





11 %





10 %





12 %

(a) The non-GAAP income tax provision represents cash taxes paid or payable for the period after giving effect to the utilization of net operating losses and tax credit carryforwards. (b) Other favorable (unfavorable) impacts to Adjusted basis net income and Adjusted EBITDA represent financial impacts that cannot be included in these Non-GAAP measures, but management believes can provide insights into underlying operational earnings for the periods presented above. These items include deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustments resulting from business acquisitions which reduces revenue and gross profit, resolution of a product performance matter with a customer, manufacturing variances for under-absorption of labor and overhead into our inventory during the closure of our U.S. manufacturing facility and inventories related to the automotive vehicle finance business that are obsolete or in excess of demand forecast.

