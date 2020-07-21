CalAmp's iOn™ Vision Receives 2020 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award

IRVINE, Calif., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, today announced iOn™ Vision has won a 2020 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award. The award recognizes the best and most innovative products and solutions powering the Internet of Things by IoT Evolution World .

CalAmp's iOn Vision is a fully integrated video and safety visibility telematics solution that provides fleet operators and service providers with actionable and deterministic video insights to improve driver safety, mitigate liabilities and protect assets critical to service delivery. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, fleet managers are striving to find new ways to "do more with less." iOn Vision allows fleet managers and service providers to address challenging business problems proactively to protect drivers and fleet assets, instead of reacting to events.

"CalAmp's iOn Vision fulfills our mission to offer the best solutions and actionable edge computing intelligence to maximize ROI for our customers," stated Jeff Clark, senior vice president of product management for CalAmp. "We use artificial intelligence (AI) at the edge and in the cloud to process both road-facing and driver-based video to provide the full context of each vehicular event. The proactive protection that iOn Vision provides is designed to empower fleet operators and service providers with next-generation telematics in order to protect drivers and fleet assets."



TMC awards are regarded as some of the most prestigious and respected awards in the communications and technology sector worldwide. Winners represent prominent players in the market that consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies.

"The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Product of Year Award reflect the diverse range of innovation driving the multi-billion dollar IoT market today. It is my honor to congratulate CalAmp for their innovative work and superior contribution to the rapidly evolving IoT industry," said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, a co-publisher of IoT Evolution.

"It is my pleasure to recognize iOn Vision, an innovative solution that earned CalAmp the 2020 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award," said Ken Briodagh, editorial director for IoT Evolution World. "I look forward to seeing even more innovation from CalAmp in the future."

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC's content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all recipients. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360 degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and roadshow management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter , @tmcnet .





About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. LoJack® , Tracker™ and Here Comes The Bus® are CalAmp brands. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, iOn Vision and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE CalAmp

Related Links

http://www.calamp.com

