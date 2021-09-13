CalAmp's LoJack Italia Launches CalAmp iOn™ Fleet Management Experience for Smart Decision Making

Those who have worked with today's fleet and asset management tools understand the pain of trying to run the right report or access critical data in time to drive value for their organization. Based on extensive telematics experience and research with fleet operators, CalAmp iOn delivers real-time business-critical data insights about vehicles, drivers and assets to enable more informed decisions that streamline fleet operations.

These mission critical insights enable fleet:

Workflow Efficiency – with intuitive dashboards, map layering and asset breadcrumb trails that provide a holistic view of an entire fleet and workforce, allowing operators to proactively manage operations from a desktop, table or mobile phone

– with intuitive dashboards, map layering and asset breadcrumb trails that provide a holistic view of an entire fleet and workforce, allowing operators to proactively manage operations from a desktop, table or mobile phone Safety – with on-demand access to reports and alerts offering in-the-moment intervention to address critical issues like vehicle failures, dangerous driving behavior and collisions

– with on-demand access to reports and alerts offering in-the-moment intervention to address critical issues like vehicle failures, dangerous driving behavior and collisions Cost Savings – by identifying engine idling to reduce fuel costs; reducing costly repairs by using the maintenance manager; maintaining service schedules with iOn Tags™ that notify drivers when a piece of equipment has been left behind; using geofences around offices to automate time and attendance

– by identifying engine idling to reduce fuel costs; reducing costly repairs by using the maintenance manager; maintaining service schedules with iOn Tags™ that notify drivers when a piece of equipment has been left behind; using geofences around offices to automate time and attendance Visibility – of all vital assets, road conditions, weather, traffic and more to enable smoother, more efficient and safer operational workflows

With the CalAmp iOn suite of web and mobile SaaS telematics services, fleet utility managers know exactly where their critical assets are so that they can quickly allocate these resources in the field. Because the CalAmp iOn platform blends fleet tracking with Esri® ArcGIS® insight, fleet operators will have access to accurate and essential data that can measurably improve their operations, profitability, and even save lives.

"CalAmp has decades of experience in connected intelligence technologies that improve fleet and asset management, efficiency and safety," said Maurizio Iperti, senior vice president of LoJack EMEA and managing director of LoJack Italia. "By launching CalAmp iOn, we are excited to bring that expertise to a broad range of commercial and service fleet operators across Italy to help them make smart business decisions that will streamline their operations and drive greater market value."

"We've spoken to dozens of world-class fleet and logistics teams and conducted thorough market analyses to determine how fleet managers optimize their assets, and one pain-point emerged: it takes too many clicks and it is too hard to find the data needed to make real-time decisions that improve the bottom line," said Jeff Clark, senior vice president of product management and UX design at CalAmp. "Now we have created a streamlined and data-enriched intuitive user interface experience that fleet operators of all sizes in Italy can use to increase their operational efficiencies, bringing greater value to their customers."

CalAmp iOn was selected by Equipment Today as one of its 2020 Contractors' Top 50 New Products and garnered a 2021 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award from IoT Evolution World.

For more information about CalAmp iOn by LoJack Italia, visit www.lojack.it/ion/ and learn how to transform the way you manage your fleet.

About LoJack Italia

LoJack Italia, a wholly-owned CalAmp subsidiary, is a market leader in stolen vehicle recovery and innovative automotive services in Italy and across the E.U., helping over 9 million people protect their assets and vehicles from theft. We have been active in Italy for 15 years and are undergoing a strong growth phase with more than 500,000 software and service subscribers achieved in the last 5 years. Today, LoJack Italia is leveraging CalAmp's telematics technology to create a new level of value for the automotive, insurance, and car rental markets and their end-customers through easily accessible, innovative connected vehicle solutions. For more information, visit lojack.it or LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Top Recovery, YouTube , LoJack Blog.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a connected intelligence company that helps people and businesses work smarter. We partner with transportation and logistics, industrial equipment, government and automotive industries to deliver insights that enable businesses to make the right decisions. Our applications, platforms and smart devices allow them to track, monitor and recover their vital assets with real-time visibility that reduces costs, maximizes productivity and improves safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983. We have 22 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER , Here Comes The Bus , Bus Guardian , iOn Vision , CrashBoxx and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE CalAmp

Related Links

http://www.calamp.com

