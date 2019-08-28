CalAmp's TRACKER U.K. Expands Global Telematics Expertise With SmartDealer And SmartDrive

By accessing vehicle location, battery status and VIN, SmartDealer enables dealers to manage inventory, shorten customer wait times and individualize the onsite customer experience. That same connectivity can be sold through to the customer as SmartDrive, allowing dealers to offer timely services and discounts, thus securing after-sales revenue. Customers can opt-in to allow dealers to receive vehicle diagnostic information for proactive response to maintenance and repair issues. Identifying and addressing vehicle issues before they develop into serious and costly faults will enhance the customer's vehicle ownership experience and build stronger relationships between customers and dealers over the long term.

"TRACKER's integration of CalAmp's SaaS telematics platform is another example of our ability to deliver innovative automotive services to more markets worldwide as part of our strategic global expansion and drive to increase SaaS revenue," said Justin Schmid, senior vice president and general manager of LoJack international operations for CalAmp. "Through TRACKER, we are bringing technology innovation and expertise to the U.K. automotive retail market and putting dealerships in better touch with their customers to deliver tailored, proactive after-sales services. SmartDealer and SmartDrive support dealers in exceeding the expectations of their customers, while generating recurring revenue in a competitive U.K. market."

"Car dealers in our region continue to face increasing challenges in an economically uncertain time," said Kriss Cocomazzi, sales and marketing director at TRACKER, a wholly owned subsidiary of CalAmp. "SmartDealer and SmartDrive harness CalAmp's international telematics expertise and TRACKER's market-leading stolen vehicle recovery technology to help dealers proactively meet consumer vehicle ownership demands. Together, these solutions help boost a dealer's bottom line, whilst improving brand loyalty and the customer journey."

SmartDrive™ gives consumers access to a powerful world of SaaS-based connected car services, including:

CrashBoxx™ – automotive OEM-grade crash detection providing dealers and loved ones with real-time notification of when a customer's vehicle is involved in a collision, including severity of the crash and damage estimation

– automotive OEM-grade crash detection providing dealers and loved ones with real-time notification of when a customer's vehicle is involved in a collision, including severity of the crash and damage estimation Tripwire™ Early Warning – timely alerts if a customer's car moves unexpectedly, in cases where it is towed or stolen

– timely alerts if a customer's car moves unexpectedly, in cases where it is towed or stolen Stolen Vehicle Location Assist – U.K.-based trained agents help in case a customer's car is stolen; a simple call can help quickly locate and track the vehicle

– U.K.-based trained agents help in case a customer's car is stolen; a simple call can help quickly locate and track the vehicle Journey History – track business or personal trips with easy report documentation

– track business or personal trips with easy report documentation Virtual Boundaries – notification when a loved one arrives at their destination

– notification when a loved one arrives at their destination Speed Alerts – notification if a loved one goes faster than they should

– notification if a loved one goes faster than they should Where's My Car ? – easily pinpoint your vehicle on the map

About TRACKER

TRACKER, a wholly owned subsidiary of CalAmp, has been leading the way in the field of vehicle tracking and telematics since 1993. With over a million market-leading security and award-winning fleet management systems fitted to vehicles including passenger cars, motorcycles, HGVs, LCVs and plant and construction equipment, TRACKER is still leading the way. TRACKER, together with the police, has to date recovered over £541 million worth of stolen vehicles and continues to recover on average £1 million worth of stolen vehicles each month. For more information, visit TRACKER.co.uk or Twitter.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. CalAmp, headquartered in Irvine, California, has been publicly traded since 1983. LoJack® is a brand of CalAmp and a leader in stolen vehicle recovery and innovative automotive services. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

CalAmp and the CalAmp logo are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries, and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

