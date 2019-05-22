"CalaMundos" special on Nepal, Tibet and Bhutan, to air this Sunday on MegaTV in the U.S.

MIAMI, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This Sunday, May 26, will feature the prime time U.S. premiere on MegaTV of "CalaMundos," Ismael Cala's travel and adventure program. In Puerto Rico, the show will air on Saturday, May 25, at 9:00 p.m.

In this first episode, viewers will discover the natural and monumental beauty of the exotic destinations of Nepal, Tibet and Bhutan, as well as their legends, beliefs and daily life.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to bring to the screen the experience of traveling around the world, which enables us to expand our global vision and become richer in terms of diversity and acceptance. 'CalaMundos' is a practical guide for travel to exotic places. We will provide a vehicle for discovering new worlds from a different point of view," says Cala.

"CalaMundos" will air on Sunday, May 26 on MegaTV at the following times:

Miami and U.S. national signal – 9:00 p.m.

Houston – 8:00 p.m.

California – 5:00 p.m.

In Puerto Rico, the broadcast will air on Saturday, May 25, at 9:00 p.m.

"We're thrilled about this series of special programs of 'CalaMundos', which will allow our viewers to visit amazing destinations that Ismael and his crew of globetrotters visit on their famous theme journeys. Being a tourist in exotic places is something lots of people dream of, but very few of us actually get around to making it happen. This is one grand opportunity to let your imagination take flight," notes José R. Pérez, MegaTV's Vice President for Programming.

"CalaMundos" is a show produced by Cala Enterprises, which will soon be distributed in other countries in the Americas.

Currently, Ismael Cala is also presenting on MegaTV the first season of his show, Cara a Cala ('Face to face with Cala'), Monday to Friday at 6:00 p.m. in Miami, and 9:00 p.m. in Puerto Rico. Sundays there will be a special prime time broadcast.

The distribution agreement with MegaTV for the U.S. and Puerto Rico comprises part of a larger project to broadcast the shows in various countries in the Americas.

In Paraguay, Cara a Cala airs on Mondays at 8:00 p.m., on Ñandutí TV (channel 17 of Tigo Star), which reaches some 400,000 households all over the country by cable.

ABOUT ISMAEL CALA

A life and business strategist, for five and a half years Ismael Cala was the prime time host of CALA on CNN en Español. A businessman and social entrepreneur. Author of eight bestsellers on themes of leadership, entrepreneurship and personal development, including El poder de escuchar ('The power of listening'), and Despierta con Cala ('Wake up with Cala'). Cala was born in Santiago de Cuba in 1969, and holds a degree in Art History from Oriente University. He is the co-author of the book "Beat the Curve," with Brian Tracy. He graduated from the School of Communication at York University in Toronto. He is President and founder of the Cala Enterprises Corporation and the Ismael Cala Foundation

