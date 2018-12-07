"Calatón" fundraiser to cover training for over 400 young Hispanics

MIAMI, Dec. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "Calatón," the second solidarity marathon organized by the Ismael Cala Foundation (FIC), raised enough funds to guarantee access to education and training in the area of emotional intelligence for 420 young people in vulnerable circumstances.

"In each young beneficiary, we see a potential leader in development. We are convinced that by investing in their education and offering tools to help develop their emotional intelligence, we will be changing their present and their future, as well as that of their environment," said Ismael Cala, FIC President.

The life strategist, social activist and communicator added: "I want to express my gratitude for the generosity of all those who have contributed. We have a challenge and a commitment to help young Hispanics who live in vulnerable circumstances in the United States, Latin America and the Caribbean."

Cala also thanked the influencers and volunteers who supported the "Calaton" cause, among them Erika Ender, Adriana Martin, Samar Yorde, Valentina Tamayo, Karen Paba, Michelle Posada, Angelica Camacho, Isabel Acevedo, Roxana García, Cecilia Ramírez Harris, and Alejandro Tremola.

Since 2017, the Ismael Cala Foundation has helped more than 5,200 children, adolescents and young people, with the support of 19 social development organizations in 12 countries in Latin America.

Its three core projects are: The Social Development Organizations Strengthening Program, the C.A.L.A. Academic Centers for Leadership in Action Program, and the Scholarship Channel Program for youth education and training.

Recently, the FIC launched the "No Child Without a Toy" Christmas campaign, to benefit children in Guatemala, El Salvador and Venezuela, with the support of the Cala Speakers and World Vision organizations, and Agencia VMLY&R.

ABOUT THE ISMAEL CALA FOUNDATION

The Ismael Cala Foundation (FIC) is a non-profit organization headed by Ismael Cala, which seeks to impact communities in Latin America and the Caribbean by training its youth in leadership and entrepreneurship; strengthening social development organizations that serve children and adolescents with cognitive disabilities, and connecting young people with our partners to promote their education and training through scholarships.

ABOUT ISMAEL CALA

A life and business strategist, Ismael Cala hosted the CNN en Español primetime show CALA for five and a half years. A businessman and social entrepreneur, he is the author of eight best-sellers on the topics of leadership, entrepreneurship and personal development, including "El poder de escuchar" (The Power of Listening) and "El analfabeto emocional" (The Emotional Illiterate). Cala was born in Santiago de Cuba in 1969 and holds a degree in Art History from Universidad de Oriente. He co-authored "Beat the Curve" with Brian Tracy. Cala graduated from the School of Communications at York University in Toronto and has a diploma in Television Production from Seneca College. He is the President and founder of Cala Enterprises Corporation and the Ismael Cala Foundation.

