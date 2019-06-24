Calbee North America Names SRW Agency of Record

"After an extensive review, we partnered with SRW because they are the experts in natural, better-for-you CPG marketing," said Paul Laubscher, Director of Marketing Calbee North America. "They think differently about the space and are true partners in every sense of the word. Plus, they're just really good people."

According to SRW co-founder and strategy lead Kate Weidner, the partnership with Calbee is a pivotal moment for the agency. "Calbee is now the second global brand in SRW's roster. We appreciate when our partners demonstrate an understanding for how their marketing needs should be tailored for US consumers."

SRW has a steady track record of growing working relationships alongside their clients' respective brands and expanding needs. "Over the past few years we've demonstrated we know a lot about how to connect with wellness consumers, especially Millennial moms. Our relationship with Calbee allows us to apply those learnings for a global brand that is making positive change in the food industry," Weidner said.

"We're thrilled to be selected as an agency of record for Calbee, a trusted brand known throughout Asia and on the rise in the Americas," said Charlie Stone, CEO, founder of SRW. "Their commitment to delicious, plant based, better-for-you snacking will ensure healthier options for all. More plants, less garbage...yum."

About Calbee North America

Since expanding from Japan in 1970, the Calbee North America team has been passionate about making new and exciting products, with a love for everyday snacking. Utilizing quality ingredients drives the innovation process, with the ultimate goal of bringing a smile to your day. Their objective is to offer exciting alternatives to regular chips through persistent form, texture, and flavor innovation.. Visit https://calbeena.com/ for more information. Calbee - Crafting snacks since 1949.

About SRW

With broad experience in business strategy, film, journalism and digital content, the SRW founders' paths merged in the ad world. Now, they are creating a new world that meets clients' evolving needs and fulfills their passions as storytellers. An independent, full-service marketing agency with a penchant for growing natural health and wellness brands, SRW specializes in creating and converting communities through content. Learn more at srw.agency.

