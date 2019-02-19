Calbee North America to Debut Honestly Veggie "Popper Duos" at Expo West

FAIRFIELD, Calif., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calbee North America, known for their ever popular Harvest Snaps, will announce the launch of Popper Duos at this year's Natural Products Expo West Booth N744. Popper Duos will be the first product unveiled under their marquee brand, Honestly Veggie, which promises: the first ingredient will always be vegetables, no artificial flavor or colors, and a deliciously baked crunch.

Popper Duos Flavors

"We're thrilled to launch Popper Duos at Expo West," said Paul Laubscher, Director of Marketing of Calbee North America. "Consumers want their better-for-you snacks to not only taste delicious but to have great texture, Popper Duos achieves both."

Popper Duos are naturally delicious with zero artificial flavors or colors, (baked - never fried!) and taste so good they are hard to put down – available in three tasty varieties – Mac & Cheese, BBQ & Ranch, and Zesty Queso. Every bag of Popper Duos is created with farm-picked vegetables as its first ingredient, boasting 4 g of fiber and 4-5 g of plant-based protein in every serving.

"Popper Duos are curated for 'better-for-you' conscious consumers who don't want to forego taste to feel good about the snacks they're feeding their children," said Laubscher. "Made from green peas or red lentils as the first ingredient, Popper Duos are a delicious, more healthful alternative to standard snacks and a fantastic way to help parents get their kids to eat vegetables."

Natural Products Expo West, the leading trade show in the natural, organic and healthy products industry, will be held from March 5-9, 2019 at the Anaheim Convention Center located at 800 West Katella Avenue, Anaheim, CA 92802. Attendees who want to sample Popper Duos are invited to stop by booth N744. For more information on the show, please visit www.expowest.com. For more information on Popper Duos, please visit www.popperduos.com.

About Honestly Veggie

Honestly Veggie's mission is to prove snacks that are made first and foremost with real farm-picked vegetables can be purely delicious. Their products feature no artificial colors or flavors and are made from green peas and red lentils. For more information visit https://honestlyveggie.com.

Media Contact:

Ashley Thomas

209615@email4pr.com

224.234.5232

SOURCE Calbee North America