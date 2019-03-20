CalciMedica, Inc. to Present Study Population Profile from its Initial Patient Study of its CRAC Channel Inhibitor CM4620 in Acute Pancreatitis at International Conference

LA JOLLA, Calif., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians from several study sites involved in CalciMedica's initial acute pancreatitis clinical study of its CRAC channel inhibitor CM4620 (NCT03401109) and CalciMedica, Inc., presented a poster today at the 39th International Symposium on Intensive Care and Emergency Medicine (ISICEM) being held in Brussels on March 19-22. The poster, titled "Patients with acute pancreatitis who have SIRS and hypoxemia at presentation have evidence of severe systemic and pancreatic inflammation", was presented by Sudarshan Hebbar, MD, CalciMedica's Chief Medical Officer.

The poster provides data from CalciMedica's recently completed Phase 2a clinical trial, which used a novel approach to enrich for patients more likely to develop severe disease. Further, using standard laboratory measures at presentation patients could be classified into subgroups that predicted the extent of inflammation, a hallmark of acute pancreatitis, and the risk of a more serious and complicated course. Authors from participating study sites include: Charles Bruen, MD, HealthPartners Regions, St. Paul, MN; Joseph Miller, MD, Henry Ford Health Systems, Detroit, MI; and Caleb Mackey, MD, Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus, OH.

CalciMedica believes these are important findings and plans to use them to optimize patient selection and stratification in subsequent clinical trials for CM4620 in acute pancreatitis. Dr. Miller said, "Emergency medicine physicians have a feeling for which patients are really sick and need to be moved to the ICU quickly. The measures identified in this study quantify that "feeling", and potentially will enable us to predict which patients are primed to rapidly deteriorate, so that we are better prepared to care for them."

Dr. Hebbar commented, "The parameters we looked at are all things the pancreatitis community is aware potentially relate to disease severity in acute pancreatitis. However, the specific parameters we chose have not been measured together in a prospective manner. While the study size is small, we are working to support these findings based on larger historical databases in collaborations with different institutions. We look forward to reporting on those findings in the near future, as well as on the study results of CM4620."

About CM4620

CM4620 is a potent and selective small molecule inhibitor of calcium release-activated calcium (CRAC) channels. CRAC channels are found on many cell types, including immune cells and pancreatic acinar cells, where aberrant activation of these channels is thought to play a key role in the pathobiology of acute pancreatitis. CM4620 arose from CalciMedica's internal R&D, is patent- protected, and is being developed for moderately severe and severe acute pancreatitis.

About CalciMedica, Inc.

CalciMedica is a privately-held, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on CRAC channel drug discovery and development for the treatment of acute and chronic inflammatory diseases. CRAC channels control the entry of calcium into immune and other cell types, and calcium is an important intracellular signaling molecule that modulates normal cellular function but can be detrimental when levels are too high. CalciMedica is headquartered in San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit the company website at www.calcimedica.com.

