Calcium Carbonate Market in North America - 83% of Growth to Originate from the US|Paper segment to be Significant for Revenue Generation |Technavio

May 25, 2022, 20:40 ET
NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The calcium carbonate market in North America by End-user (paper, paints and adhesives, plastics, healthcare, and others), Type (GCC and PCC), Application (fillers, pigments, raw chemical materials, pH balancing agents, and dietary supplements), and Geography (US, Canada, and Mexico) has been added to Technavio offerings. 83% of the market's growth will originate from the US during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. Factors such as the revival of the economy and the flourishing construction industry in the US offer tremendous growth opportunities for regional vendors. This will facilitate the calcium carbonate market growth in the US over the forecast period.
Calcium Carbonate Market in North America 2022-2026: Scope
The calcium carbonate market in North America report covers the following areas:
- Calcium Carbonate Market in North America Size
- Calcium Carbonate Market in North America Trends
- Calcium Carbonate Market in North America Industry Analysis
Frequently Asked Questions:
- Based on segmentation by End-user, which is the leading segment in the market?
The calcium carbonate market share growth in North America by the paper segment will be significant during the forecast period.
- What are the major trends in the market?
The rising demand for nano calcium carbonate in the plastics and rubber industries is a calcium carbonate market in North America trend that is expected to have a positive impact in the coming years.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow?
The calcium carbonate market share in North America is expected to increase by 9168.51 thousand tons from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.50%.
- Who are the top players in the market?
Arkema SA, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, Columbia River Carbonates, GLC Minerals LLC, Graymont Ltd., Imerys S.A., J.M. Huber Corp., Minerals Technologies Inc., Omya International AG, and Solvay SA are some of the major market participants.
Calcium Carbonate Market in North America 2022-2026: Drivers & Challenges
The increasing use of calcium carbonate as industrial fillers, Increasing consumption of calcium carbonate in the paints and coatings industry, and increasing use of calcium carbonate for cement manufacturing will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the increasing price of GCC in North America may impede market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Calcium Carbonate Market in North America 2022-2026: Segmentation Analysis
- End-user
- Paper
- Paints And Adhesive
- Plastics
- Healthcare
- Others
- Type
- GCC
- PCC
- Application
- Fillers
- Pigments
- Raw Chemical Materials
- PH Balancing Agents
- Dietary Supplements
- Geography
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
Calcium Carbonate Market in North America 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist the calcium carbonate market in North America's growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the calcium carbonate market in North America size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the calcium carbonate market in North America across the US, Canada, and Mexico
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the calcium carbonate market in North America vendors
|
Calcium Carbonate Market In North America Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.50%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
9168.51 thousand tons
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
3.50
|
Performing market contribution
|
US at 83%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Arkema SA, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, Columbia River Carbonates, GLC Minerals LLC, Graymont Ltd., Imerys S.A., J.M. Huber Corp., Minerals Technologies Inc., Omya International AG, and Solvay SA
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Fillers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Pigments - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Raw chemical materials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- pH balancing agents - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Dietary supplements - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Paper - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Paints and adhesive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Plastics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- GCC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- PCC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Arkema SA
- Carmeuse Coordination Center SA
- Columbia River Carbonates
- GLC Minerals LLC
- Graymont Ltd.
- Imerys S.A.
- J.M. Huber Corp.
- Minerals Technologies Inc.
- Omya International AG
- Solvay SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
