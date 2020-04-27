CalCPA Awards Top Women In Accounting For 2020

BURLINGAME, Calif., April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Society of CPAs (CalCPA) 2020 Women to Watch Awards honored six top women leaders in the accounting and finance profession today during CalCPA's Women's Leadership Forum live webcast.

The annual "Women to Watch Awards" recognize female CPAs and finance professionals across the state's diverse business community for their leadership, public service, advocacy, mentoring of other CPAs and overall contributions to the accounting and finance profession. Awards are given in three categories: Emerging Leader, Experienced Leader and Trailblazer.

"This year's CalCPA Women to Watch Awards are being announced during one of our nation's most defining moments when the profession, business community and broader society will be turning to leaders to help guide them out of this crisis to a place of economic and social recovery," said CalCPA CEO Anthony Pugliese, CPA, CGMA, CITP. "The success and achievements of these accounting and finance leaders serve as strong examples and a call-to-action to motivate other leaders to make a difference in this time of need."

The 2020 Women to Watch Award recipients include:

Emerging Leader Award

Stephanie Banuelos , CPA, manager at Grimbleby Coleman CPAs in Modesto

, CPA, manager at Grimbleby Coleman CPAs in Tiffany Mosely, Esq. LLM, international tax at RSM LLP in Los Angeles (non-CPA category)

Experienced Leader Award

Erin Roche , CPA, team leader at Elliott CPA Group, Inc. in Santa Rosa

, CPA, team leader at Elliott CPA Group, Inc. in Kim Ondreck Carim, Chief Operating and Financial Officer (COO/CFO) at Oakland Museum of California in Oakland

in MARSHA LAINE DUNGOG , JD, LLM (US TAX), Director at Andersen Tax Law in San Francisco (non-CPA category)

Trailblazer Award

Samantha Ettus , Founder and CEO at Park Place Payments in Los Angeles

The CalCPA Women's Leadership Forum theme this year is "breaking barriers and finding balance through wellness."

"The challenges of the current pandemic are placing tremendous pressure on society and business, which in turns pressures each of us," said Brad Monterio, Chief Learning Officer at CalCPA. "Coping with crisis can impact our physical and mental wellness overall which points to the importance of achieving balance between work and wellness. CalCPA's annual Women's Leadership Forum – now in its 10th year – is a platform that brings together thought leaders to inspire women in accounting and finance to find that balance and achieve more comprehensive wellness."

