CalCPA Expands Opportunities for Formerly Licensed CPAs to Engage with its Statewide Accounting Communities

BURLINGAME, Calif., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Society of CPAs (CalCPA) announced a new Business Professional membership category designed for California residents who formerly held a CPA license.

"CalCPA's Business Professional membership is intended to broaden opportunities for formerly licensed CPAs to engage with our statewide accounting and finance communities in a more targeted and meaningful way," said Matthew Koontz, CalCPA Vice President of Marketing and Communications. "Not only do Business Professional members benefit from this engagement through expanded networks and access to technical guidance, they also bring greater diversity and inclusion to our membership and a wealth of new experiences and ideas to share with other members."

Any California resident who previously held a CPA license anywhere in the United States – and one that was not suspended, surrendered or revoked in connection with any disciplinary action – is eligible for this new membership type at CalCPA. Business Professional members will have the same status as other members who hold active license, including the ability to vote on society matters, serve on the board of directors and board of trustees, join state committees, volunteer for conference planning committees, and get involved in other CalCPA initiatives. All members are expected to abide by all relevant codes of ethics and professional conduct.

"In CalCPA's March/April issue of California CPA Magazine we are featuring Bret Johnsen, CFO of SpaceX, who is also a former CPA – our Business Professional membership is designed for someone like Bret," added Koontz. "This is a very effective way to bring former CPAs working in business and industry back into an active community of like-minded professionals with similar needs."

CalCPA traces its heritage to 1903 when the California State Society of Certified Public Accountants was organized. In 1909, it merged with two other state CPA associations to form CalCPA. CalCPA serves more than 45,000 members in public practice, private industry, academia and government, and has 14 chapters across California. CalCPA also offers more than 1,400 live courses, conferences, webcasts and on-demand self-study courses annually. More information is available online at calcpa.org.

