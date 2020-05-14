CalCPA Not-For-Profit Conference To Focus On FFCRA, CARES Act And Tax, Accounting And Auditing Issues

BURLINGAME, Calif., May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

WHY: California NFPs generate $273B in annual revenue, and one in every 14 California jobs is at a NFP organization. As the NFP sector plays a significant role in the economy and quality of life, CalCPA is bringing together industry, accounting, tax and audit experts to discuss current accounting, auditing, tax and industry-related issues. This will help NFPs become more resilient, handle challenges more effectively, overcome risks, and get back to business, particularly during the current crisis.

WHAT: This one-day, virtual conference will cover: FASB NFP Updates; AB5 and How It Affects NFPs; Commercial Activities Conducted by NFPs; Recognizing Earned Revenue Under 606; Making Friends and Partners; Single Audit Updates; Complex Systems Projects: How to Succeed and Create Lasting Value; The Intersection of Philanthropy and Capitalism: How Companies are Combining Doing Good and Doing Well; ASU 2018-08—Practical Implementation; Enhancing Governance as well as "Ask the Experts" opportunities for NFP participants

WHEN: MAY 20, 2020: (7:30 a.m.–4:35 p.m. PT)

WHERE: Register here on Calcpa.org

WHO: Expert speakers include:

JANE SEARING , CPA MST, Managing Director, Deloitte Tax LLP

, Founder & CEO, The Krim Group KIM MCCORMICK , Partner, Grant Thornton

, CPA, MBA, Partner, Armanino, LLP GENE TAKAGI , Principal, NEO Law Group

, CPA, Senior Manager, Armanino LLP GREGORY COLVIN , Principal, Adler & Colvin

, CPA Tax Manager MATTHEW PETROSKI , JD, MBA, LLM, Tax Director, Armanino LLP

, Partner, Seyfarth Shaw LLP LYNN PLUMMER , Director, Business Informatics, SingerLewak, LLP

, CPA, Director, Moss Adams, LLP ROBERT NUDDLEMAN , Supreme Chancellor and Principal Attorney, Nuddleman Law Firm, P.C.

, CPA, Audit Partner, Armanino LLP STEPHANIE PETIT , Principal, Adler & Colvin

, CPA, Assistant Director—Nonpublic Entities, FASB KENT SETON, ESQ. , CEO & Co-founder, Edward Charles Foundation

, CPA, CGMA, Director, Assurance and Advisory, Frank, Rimerman + Co. LLP REBECCA WARFIELD , Founder & CEO, Chicane Group

, CPA, CGMA, Vice President, Finance, Golden Gate National Parks Conservancy PETE UGO , Audit Partner, Crowe LLP

, Associate, Seyfarth Shaw LLP BOB GREEN , CPA, CITP, CGMA, Partner and Practice Leader, SingerLewak, LLP

About CalCPA

CalCPA traces its heritage to 1903 when the California State Society of Certified Public Accountants was organized. In 1909, it merged with two other state CPA associations to form CalCPA. CalCPA serves more than 43,000 members in public practice, private industry, academia and government, and has 14 chapters across California. CalCPA also offers more than 1,400 live courses, conferences, webcasts and on-demand self-study courses annually. More information is available online.

