Caldera Announces New RIP Software Version 14

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caldera, part of Dover Digital Printing and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the launch of a new version of its award-winning raster image processor ("RIP") software. Version 14 brings a range of new features and enhancements to its print management and workflow software. The benefits include increased production capacity, decreased downtime, significant time-savings, enhanced automation and improved print quality.

This latest edition of Caldera RIP software focuses on providing better workflows and Hotfolders. The result for users is increased production capacity and minimized downtime. The parallelization of Hotfolder queries means not only a time saving of 35% on PDF workflows but also up to 60% faster TIFF workflows for industrial and textile printers.

Version 14 includes several features that are exclusive to CalderaCare customers, such as linking file-based workflows to the RIP and PrimeCenter, Caldera's new production automation solution.

Additional new features include QuickConfig, which reduces the time spent managing configurations by offering extra flexibility when submitting jobs from the ImageBar. The latest Adobe iteration, APPE 5.5, features a Fine Line Rendering algorithm for sharper lines and more readable small text. Version 14 also includes features that were previously exclusive to CalderaCare users, such as access to Automated Double-sided Print&Cut, which can result in up to 90% time-savings at the design stage of the process, and Nesting Content View, useful for locating jobs hidden in nested rolls.

Version 14 supports 42 new print drivers and three new roll cutter drivers, as well as updates to macOS Version 11.0 Big Sur. CalderaCare users who invested in automated trimming further benefit from the Fotoba Automatic Slicing Positioning. Furthermore, patch detection for the latest X-Rite i1Pro3 and i1i03 spectrophotometer has also been enhanced.

"With increased production, workflow boosts of up to 35%, multiple time-savings and the automation of DSP, there really is no reason not to upgrade to Caldera Version 14 or subscribe to CalderaCare. Caldera continues to maintain our commitment to putting our customers' priorities at the heart of everything we do," said Samin Sarkar, General Manager, Caldera.

About Caldera:

Headquartered outside Strasbourg in Eckbolsheim, France, Caldera is a leading developer and distributor of innovative software solutions serving the graphics and textile markets. Over the past 25 years, Caldera has developed recognition as the leading developer of raster image processing software, color management and workflow solutions for the graphics and textile space. Additional information is available on the company's website at www.caldera.com.

About Dover Digital Printing:

Dover Digital Printing is comprised of the brands of Caldera, Kiian Digital, J-Teck, MS Printing and Sawgrass Industrial, and provides a complete solution of digital printing needs while driving efficiency for customers, and leading to greater speed, accuracy and profitability.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

