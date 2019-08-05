Caldwell Cassady & Curry Adds Attorney Bailey Blaies in Dallas

DALLAS, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas-based intellectual property and business litigation firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry has added attorney Bailey Blaies as an associate.

Ms. Blaies joins Caldwell Cassady & Curry after spending the past year in the civil litigation section at one of the oldest law firms in Fort Worth, Texas. In addition to her courtroom work, she also has experience drafting pleadings and motions, handling settlement negotiations, and preparing discovery requests and responses.

"Bailey is a talented attorney who brings valuable skills to our firm," says Caldwell Cassady & Curry name principal Jason Cassady. "We are very happy that she has joined our team and we're looking forward to working with Bailey going forward."

Licensed to practice in both Texas and California, Ms. Blaies is a summa cum laude graduate of Pepperdine University School of Law and Pepperdine University.

During law school, she was named the Best Oral Advocate and recognized for writing the Best Brief as a member of the Pepperdine Law moot court team that won the American Bar Association's West Coast Moot Court Competition. She also was a member of the Pepperdine Law Review and earned a Dean's Merit Scholarship.

Prior to law school, Ms. Blaies served as an intern for Texas Senator John Cornyn and Texas Congresswoman Kay Granger.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

