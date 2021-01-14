Caldwell Cassady & Curry Adds Two Attorneys as Associates in Dallas

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas-based business litigation and intellectual property law firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry has added Xu Zhou and Haley Grissom as associates.

Mr. Zhou's professional background includes work in the development of mobile phone applications and related patents. He currently holds a valid Chinese patent, and he is well-versed in Chinese laws. He also provides experience in international investment laws, banking regulations, and environmental regulations.

Ms. Grissom joins Caldwell Cassady & Curry with a background in cases involving cryptocurrencies, corporate law, real estate issues, and product liability claims. She also provides expertise in court procedures and employer responsibilities in response to COVID-19.

Mr. Zhou joins the firm after previously working as a summer associate and law clerk at Caldwell Cassady & Curry. He is a graduate of the University of Minnesota Law School. During law school, he was named to the Dean's List and earned the Civil Procedure Book Award as the top-scoring student in his class.

Mr. Zhou completed his bachelor's degrees in engineering and computer science at Shanghai Jiao Tong University in Shanghai, China. He was named the school's Outstanding Student Leader and held leadership roles in multiple student associations. He also was a student member of the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers.

Prior to joining Caldwell Cassady & Curry, Ms. Grissom earned her law degree at Boston College Law School, where she was a Dean's Scholar and served as an advocate for the Children's Rights Group.

Ms. Grissom graduated summa cum laude from the University of Oklahoma with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration in Supply Chain Management. She was selected as the Graduation Student Speaker by the school's faculty.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

For more information, contact Bruce Vincent at 214-763-6226 or [email protected].

SOURCE Caldwell Cassady & Curry

Related Links

https://caldwellcc.com

