Caldwell Enhances Consumer Products Recruiting Capabilities with the Addition of Dave Pitfield

"Consumer Products companies are challenged in today's environment by supply chain issues from product availability to physical distribution. Dave's expertise in the consumer products and packaged goods space is a real asset to our practice and our clients in both the US and Canada," said Jeff Lemming, managing partner of Caldwell's Consumer, e-Commerce & Retail Practice. "With a 20-year track record of success in recruiting senior executives, he's a fantastic addition and we are extremely pleased to have him join the Caldwell team."

Mr. Pitfield joins Caldwell from Korn Ferry, where he was a senior client partner in the Consumer and Industrial practice. Previously, he was a partner at Barton Executive Search, a leading boutique firm specializing in consumer products and related industries.

Mr. Pitfield began his career at Procter & Gamble, where he held roles of increasing responsibility throughout the sales organization. He also spent time as a sales executive at PurchasePro.com, a leading e-Commerce company in the business-to-business field.

Mr. Pitfield holds a Bachelor of Science in marketing from Miami University.

"We continue to focus on enhancing our market presence and capabilities by making targeted additions to the team in strategic sectors and practices," said John Wallace, chief executive officer. "Despite the current uncertainty in the market, Caldwell offers stability and a host of opportunities for high calibre partners, and we are very pleased to welcome Dave to our team."

Based in Caldwell's Atlanta office, Mr. Pitfield joins a team that includes Jeff Lemming, leader of Caldwell's Consumer Practice, Rodes Cole, a partner in the Professional Services Practice and Rich Perkey, a partner in the Financial Services Practice.

