Caldwell Enhances Financial Recruiting Capabilities with the Addition of Brian Lawton

"Brian brings a unique perspective to search, leveraging 20 years of experience in P&L ownership and strategic leadership roles in the financial services industry," said Paul Heller, co-managing partner of Caldwell's Financial Services Practice. "He is extremely well-versed in the challenges our financial services clients are facing, as well as the landscape of senior talent capable of having a real impact."

"World class strategy means leveraging analytics, yet the talent to actually execute initiatives at the intersection of strategy and analytics is extremely hard to find," said Glenn Buggy, co-managing partner of Caldwell's Financial Services Practice. "Brian's relevant industry experience and deep analytical background give him the ability to recruit leaders who fit this mold, which will prove invaluable for our clients."

Mr. Lawton joined Caldwell from Lingua Franca, a retained executive search firm placing candidates in strategic and analytic roles. Prior to founding Lingua Franca, he served on the leadership team of AQN Strategies, a strategy consulting firm, where he led a practice performing due diligence advisory work for private equity firms assessing lenders in M&A transactions and executed credit strategy projects for regional banks and FinTech companies.

Previously, Mr. Lawton spent nearly 20 years in P&L ownership and strategic leadership roles at Capital One, heading teams in customer acquisition, underwriting, credit risk management, marketing, product development, portfolio and customer management, operations and corporate training. His experience includes lending and deposit products across consumer and small business customers, and he led staff functions in credit risk management (second line of defense) and corporate training. As one of a very select few Credit Officers at Capital One, he was authorized to make go-to-market decisions involving extension of credit, pricing changes, new product launches and other decisions impacting profitability and creditworthiness. He began his career as a business analyst at American Management Systems.

Mr. Lawton holds an MBA from The Fuqua School of Business at Duke University, where he graduated as a Fuqua Scholar. He also has a dual BA in both economics and foreign affairs from the University of Virginia.

"Richmond is an important new market for us, and we're pleased to be able to expand our geographic ability to serve our clients," said John Wallace, chief executive officer. "Brian delivers all the right ingredients to our Financial Services team – deep experience, demonstrated expertise, an incredible reputation in the marketplace, and – most importantly – a laser focus on his clients' best interests. He is a fantastic addition to the firm."

Caldwell's Common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL).

