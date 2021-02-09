Caldwell Enhances Pan-European MedTech/Diagnostics Recruiting Capabilities with the Addition of Ulrika Hagle to London Office

"Ulrika has been advising senior leaders and non-executive boards in medtech and diagnostics on talent issues for more than 20 years," said John Blank, managing partner of Caldwell's Life Sciences and Healthcare Practice. "Her extensive expertise in this area, particularly related to international talent management in medical devices and diagnostics companies, will be an invaluable addition to our team."

Ms. Hagle joins Caldwell from Korn Ferry, where she held positions of increasing responsibility culminating in co-leader of the firm's Global Medical Technology & Diagnostics Practice with a special focus on EMEA and APAC. Previously, she served as leader of Heidrick & Struggles' medical devices and diagnostics practice in Europe. She began her executive search career in Brussels.

Prior to her career in recruitment, Ms. Hagle spent 11 years in the consumer goods industry. One of her last positions was brand development director, Europe, based at Whirlpool's European headquarters in Italy. Earlier, Ms. Hagle held various marketing positions with Unilever. She has also worked for a diagnostics start-up company in the U.S.

A Swedish national, Ms. Hagle has lived and worked in the UK, the US, Singapore, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Italy, Belgium, Denmark and Sweden. She earned a degree from University of Lund, Sweden and has conducted additional studies at Bennington College in the U.S. and at the University of Gothenburg, Sweden.

"We are delighted to have Ulrika joining the Caldwell team," said John Wallace, chief executive officer. "I have known Ulrika for more than 15 years and can attest to her commitment to superior execution and client service. Her vast experience in the life sciences and healthcare space – on an international level – strengthens our ability to serve our clients in a more holistic fashion. It is gratifying to see professionals in the search industry recognizing the exciting opportunity that Caldwell represents, and we look forward to making further strategic partner additions in the months to come."

