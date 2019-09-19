Caldwell Partner Hattonneale Expands Partner Team in Australia

- Firm expands capabilities with addition of Ryan Mason and promotion of Joe Karsay -

TORONTO and SYDNEY, Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX: CWL) today announced a major expansion of its recruiting capabilities in Australia, with the addition of Ryan Mason as a partner and the promotion of Joe Karsay to partner at affiliate partner Hattonneale, a leading Sydney-based board and C-suite executive search firm.

Mr. Mason is a member of Caldwell's Global Industrial Practice, focusing on the oil and gas, energy, mining and metals and infrastructure sectors. With more than 12 years of executive search experience, he has acted for global and national companies, leading board to senior management searches including functional leadership roles in finance, corporate development/M&A, human resources, exploration, projects and operations. Additionally, he partners with private equity firms to appoint key leadership positions within their portfolio companies.

Prior to joining Hattonneale, Mr. Mason lived and worked in Perth, London, Houston and Sydney for Gerard Daniels, an international executive search firm specialising in board and senior leadership appointments across the oil and gas and mining sector.

Mr. Mason holds a Bachelor of Behavioural Science and a Bachelor of Marketing and Public Relations from the University of Notre Dame, Australia.

"With Ryan Mason in Sydney, Kenny Baillie in Houston and Andrew Willson in London, we now have a global team with a demonstrated track record of success working together to recruit executives in the oil & gas and mining sector," said Dave Winston, leader of Caldwell's Global Industrial Practice. "Our ability to connect our clients with transformational talent on a global basis is now unmatched."

Mr. Karsay has been promoted to partner of Hattonneale, and a member of the Financial and Professional Services, Consumer and Digital practices. He has more than a decade of executive search experience in Australia and Asia and has appointed senior executives at a range of large, listed companies as well as high-growth companies. He began his career as a lawyer at leading Australian firm Gilbert + Tobin.

"Joe has become a key member of the Hattonneale team since re-joining the business two years ago," said Jane Neale, managing partner and co-founder of Hattonneale. Joint managing partner and co-founder, Anne Hatton commented further, "He will work with Jane and me to focus on expanding the firm's capability in corporate head office executive search, with a particular focus on finance and legal."

"This expansion of the Hattonneale team is wonderful news for our clients," said John Wallace, chief executive officer. "Joe and Ryan will, I'm sure, will be an accretive addition to a team who already have an incredible track record for high quality executive search."

About Caldwell

At Caldwell we believe Talent Transforms. As a leading provider of executive talent, we enable our clients to thrive and succeed by helping them identify, recruit and retain their best people. Our reputation–nearly 50 years in the making–has been built on transformative searches across functions and geographies at the very highest levels of management and operations. We leverage our skills and networks to also provide agile talent in the form of flexible and on-demand advisory solutions for companies looking for support in strategy and operations. With offices and partners across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, we take pride in delivering an unmatched level of service and expertise to our clients.

Caldwell's Common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

