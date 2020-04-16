Calex Announces Ruggedized 3kW Bi-directional DC-DC Converter for Automotive, E-mobility and Battery Applications

Standard Hybrid Electric Vehicle architecture typically requires the use of two independent batteries at different voltages, and Calex created the 3kW Bi-directional DC/DC converter in response to these requirements. The BCA charges a low side (12V) battery during normal operation (buck mode) and charges or assists the high voltage (48V) battery in emergency situations (boost mode). In the event that the 48V battery requires charging while in the boost mode, the unit enters into pre-charge mode.

The BCA's features include a disconnect switch based on a back to-back MOSFET configuration for the low side (12V battery), reverse voltage protection, short circuit protection, as well as low standby current for the low side. The baseplate of the enclosure allows for ease of mounting to a chill plate or chassis. The operational baseplate temperature range of the BCA is -40˚C to 100˚C.

The BCA uses a Controller Area Network (CAN) 2.0B interface for complete control of the converter, as well as monitoring the LS current and the internal temperature. Additionally, the BCA uses a high speed CAN-Transceiver for communication with the microcontroller.

"The BCA provides a complete solution for in-vehicle power distribution in 48V/12V battery configurations, making this an outstanding choice for OEM vehicle electrical systems," says Michael McNally, director of product marketing at Calex Manufacturing.

For more product specifications, the datasheet is available for download on www.calex.com. For samples and pricing, please contact 508-212-5306.

About Calex

Calex Manufacturing Company Inc., a subsidiary of Murata Power Solutions, offers a wide variety of cutting-edge DC-DC power converters for automotive, transportation and industrial applications. Located in the Silicon Valley region of California, Calex has been supporting the electronics industry for more than 50 years with standard catalog converters, as well as custom tailored power solutions. Calex products are designed and manufactured in the United States. For more information, please visit www.calex.com.

Connect with Calex

LinkedIn

Olivia Metcalfe

Townsend Team

[email protected]

SOURCE Calex Manufacturing Company, Inc.

Related Links

https://calex.com

