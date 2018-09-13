CalExotics Launches New E-Stimulation Sex Toy Line to Help Strengthen Kegel Muscles for More Intense Orgasms

EMS is used in physical therapy for a number of different treatments including those for post-surgery muscle rehab. It transmits low-grade electrical impulses to the nerves of certain muscle groups which cause muscles to contract. When used to strengthen the pelvic floor muscles, the impulses send an electrical message to the kegels that tell the muscle fibers to contract, and relax, without the participant having to actually think about squeezing. These gentle impulses are delivered via small zinc alloy pads featured on the Impulse products and are delivered by the user herself by pressing a button. With regular use, studies show electro-stimulation of the pelvic muscles can lead to a decrease in urinary incontinence and leakage, as well as more intense orgasms.

By launching the Impulse collection, CalExotics is combining physical pleasure with pelvic health, which, according to CalExotics' resident sexologist, Dr. Jill McDevitt, is revolutionary. "I really can't think of a better marriage than sexual pleasure and sexual health, working together, at the same time. Impulse has seven different functions of vibration, pulsation, and escalation so you can enjoy and play while you work," said McDevitt.

How does it feel?

Impulse produces a mild sensation, offering five different levels of electro-stimulation. This allows users to start at the lowest level and work their way up, if they so choose. The best way to test the electro-stimulation features is by placing Impulse in the crux of the elbow. This way, the pads are in contact with soft tissue, similar to the soft tissue inside a woman's body. It is recommended to use Impulse with the vibration setting on first, allowing the body to feel pleasure in the combination of electro-stimulation and vibration.

The Impulse collection features:

All Impulse products are made from hygienically superior silicone and offer five independent electro-stimulation and seven vibration functions. E-Impulse Conductive Gel, a glycerin-free, body-safe gel meant to increase conductivity and enhance electro-stim sensation, is recommended to be used with the products. The Inspire line is now available for purchase on Amazon, calexotics.com, and in adult novelty stores around the world. For more information, visit www.calexotics.com .

