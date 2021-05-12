Calhoun Port Authority Announces Max Midstream Terminal Officially Commissioned

HOUSTON, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Calhoun Port Authority and Max Midstream, a Texas-based energy company, today announced the first successful loading of Texas oil at the Port of Calhoun Terminal in Point Comfort, Texas. This marks the official beginning of the new partnership between the Calhoun Port Authority and Max Midstream to ship Texas oil to global markets.

"Today's announcement demonstrates that the terminal is officially in business," said Todd Edwards, President and CEO of Max Midstream. "For the first time, we have moved oil across our docks, and it's just the beginning. We will offer a comprehensive package of services— from transporting oil across Texas, to getting it to the port, to fueling the ships that will take the product to the European market. This is a great first step, and we are excited for the future of what's to come"

Launched in 2020, Max Midstream is a Houston-based energy company that acquired the Seahawk Pipeline and Terminal from Oaktree Capital at the Port of Calhoun last year. Max Midstream has connected the port directly to the Eagle Ford Basin and will soon be connected to the Permian Basin, with plans to transport 20 million barrels a month upon completion.

For more information on Max Midstream and this project, please visit www.maxmidstream.com.

SOURCE Max Midstream